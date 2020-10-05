Advanced search

Cottenham Racecourse announces point-to-point season is cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic

PUBLISHED: 13:42 05 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:42 05 October 2020

Gary Malkin

Cottenham Racecourse have announced they will not be hosting any meetings during the 2020-21 point-to-point season. Picture: SUPPLIED/GARY MALKIN

Cottenham Racecourse have announced they will not be hosting any meetings during the 2020-21 point-to-point season. Picture: SUPPLIED/GARY MALKIN

Archant

Cottenham Racecourse, which usually attracts many horse racing fans each year, has announced it will not be hosting any meetings during the point-to-point season.

Cottenham Racecourse have announced they will not be hosting any meetings during the 2020-21 point-to-point season. Picture: SUPPLIED/GARY MALKINCottenham Racecourse have announced they will not be hosting any meetings during the 2020-21 point-to-point season. Picture: SUPPLIED/GARY MALKIN

The racecourse took the decision to postpone all meetings of the 2020-21 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, saying that meetings “without a paying crowd makes them financially unviable”.

A spokesperson for Cottenham Racecourse said: “The past seasons have seen three meetings take place between November and February at the venue.

“It was felt that it was only fair to owners and the sport to make an early decision about the meetings.

“The current situation with Covid-19 has seen racing taking place behind closed doors and this is expected to continue for the foreseeable future.

“The course could not run its meetings with a significant financial loss.”

MORE: HORSE RACING: Drama and awards aplenty at final Cottenham point-to-point meeting

It added: “It is hoped that racing will resume at Cottenham for the 2021-22 point-to-point racing season.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Jobs at risk as Cineworld closes all 128 sites across the UK including Ely

FLASHBACK to happier days when Ely Cineworld marked its first birthday after inviting film fans to celebrate an incredible first year. PHOTO: Jamie Gray

Cottenham Racecourse announces point-to-point season is cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic

Cottenham Racecourse have announced they will not be hosting any meetings during the 2020-21 point-to-point season. Picture: SUPPLIED/GARY MALKIN

Man, 29, and boy, 15, sentenced following string of burglaries across Cambridgeshire

Luke Wall (pictured) and a 15-year-old boy have been sentenced following a string of burglaries across Cambridgeshire and the Fens. Picture: Archant/Cambs Cops

Fenland cops catch ‘menace’ hare coursers in continued crackdown on rural crime

Police in Fenland seized two vehicles, two dogs, issued six community protection notices, six dispersal orders and reported three suspected hare coursers. Picture: Cambs Cops

Retirement home group raise more than £500 at ‘World’s Biggest Coffee Morning’

Staff from Ness Court: chef manager Stephanie Johnston, wellbeing and inclusion assistant Christina Shillingford and assistant chef Aimee Clasby, with their mobile Macmillan cake trolley. Picture: Sanctuary Retirement Living