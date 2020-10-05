Cottenham Racecourse announces point-to-point season is cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic

Cottenham Racecourse have announced they will not be hosting any meetings during the 2020-21 point-to-point season. Picture: SUPPLIED/GARY MALKIN Archant

Cottenham Racecourse, which usually attracts many horse racing fans each year, has announced it will not be hosting any meetings during the point-to-point season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cottenham Racecourse have announced they will not be hosting any meetings during the 2020-21 point-to-point season. Picture: SUPPLIED/GARY MALKIN Cottenham Racecourse have announced they will not be hosting any meetings during the 2020-21 point-to-point season. Picture: SUPPLIED/GARY MALKIN

The racecourse took the decision to postpone all meetings of the 2020-21 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, saying that meetings “without a paying crowd makes them financially unviable”.

A spokesperson for Cottenham Racecourse said: “The past seasons have seen three meetings take place between November and February at the venue.

“It was felt that it was only fair to owners and the sport to make an early decision about the meetings.

“The current situation with Covid-19 has seen racing taking place behind closed doors and this is expected to continue for the foreseeable future.

“The course could not run its meetings with a significant financial loss.”

MORE: HORSE RACING: Drama and awards aplenty at final Cottenham point-to-point meeting

It added: “It is hoped that racing will resume at Cottenham for the 2021-22 point-to-point racing season.”