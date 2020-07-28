Ely martial arts club confident as they kick-start into the new normal after lockdown

Ashley Moody will be welcoming back students to indoor classes for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown began. Picture: FACEBOOK/KUK SOOL WON - ELY Archant

It’s been a long time since one martial arts club ran their usual indoor sessions, but with safety measures in place, they are confident it can be a success.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ashley Moody will be welcoming back students to indoor classes for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown began. Picture: FACEBOOK/KUK SOOL WON - ELY Ashley Moody will be welcoming back students to indoor classes for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown began. Picture: FACEBOOK/KUK SOOL WON - ELY

Kuk Sool Won – Ely will run their first indoor classes this week since the coronavirus lockdown was enforced in March at their home on Regal Lane in Soham.

For over four months, instructor Ashley Moody has been teaching and critiquing students through video meetings on Zoom in a bid to keep children active during the pandemic.

Ashley has also been running socially distant outdoor sessions in groups of five and because of their growing popularity, she has had to run two classes.

“They have been really popular. A lot of students are ready to get out and do exercise, knowing it helps the mind,” Ashley said.

Ashley Moody will be welcoming back students to indoor classes for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown began. Here, social distancing measures have been put in place at the club's facility. Picture: FACEBOOK/KUK SOOL WON - ELY Ashley Moody will be welcoming back students to indoor classes for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown began. Here, social distancing measures have been put in place at the club's facility. Picture: FACEBOOK/KUK SOOL WON - ELY

“When we knew that was going well being able to teach in groups of five, we did two groups of five for the last two weeks. Previously, it was groups of five for two to three weeks.

“A lot of them weren’t keeping active. Parents have been really pleased to have children back active again.”

MORE: MARTIAL ARTS: Kuk Sool Won-Ely produce strong display at UK Championships

The idea for Kuk Sool Won – Ely to reopen the doors came when the government announced that hairdressers, pubs and restaurants were allowed to return from July 4.

Now, a one-way system is in place, with hand sanitising and social distancing also in force with 10 students per class permitted.

Ashley hopes to open up classes to more students from mid-August, but although she is tentative about the new system, she believes it can work if everyone follows the guidelines.

“I think a lot of them are really pleased to see friends again. I think they have missed being around their peers,” she said.

“It has definitely been a challenge. For me, trying to keep up with the guidelines and making sure we’re following it, but making sure parents and grandparents are doing it correctly too.

“I’m as confident as I can be that this will work. The students have been really great and I’m especially proud with how the children have taken this in their stride.

“As long as it carries on like that, there should not be any issues. We have to make sure we enforce it and everybody is aware of their responsibility, it should go pretty well.”

Sessions will run at Unit 9B on Regal Lane on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. For more information, email Kuk Sool Won – Ely at info@ksw-ely.co.uk or visit their Facebook page.

You may also want to watch: