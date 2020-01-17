MARTIAL ARTS: Kuk Sool Won - Ely reflect on successful year at annual awards night

Kuk Sool Won - Ely reflected on a successful year at their annual awards night.

Kuk Sool Won - Ely reflected on a memorable year at their annual awards night.

Kuk Sool Won - Ely reflected on a successful year at their annual awards night.

The martial arts club finished as the fourth best performing school at the European Championships in the summer, before recording an impressive fifth-placed finish at the UK Championships in Liverpool.

Ashley Moody, instructor at Kuk Sool Won - Ely, said: "When things don't go their way, they allow themselves to get emotional on the day, but they never let it stop them or demotivate them.

"They train hard, always focused in class, never give up, show good etiquette and are really committed."

Kuk Sool Won - Ely reflected on a successful year at their annual awards night.

AWARD WINNERS

Best Etiquette: Dougie McLean, Fraser Trinh and Louise Kent.

Best Newcomer: James Watts, Matthew Hedges-Allum and Rhod Pashley.

Most Improved: Olly Timmins, Esme Hicks and Courtney Middleton.

Kuk Sool Won - Ely reflected on a successful year at their annual awards night.

Effort and Dedication: Joshua Fell, Amelie Kent and Fern Rix.

Kind and Considerate: Aaliyah Clark, Brooke Moody and Harvey Gulliver.

Joker: Caleb Pendle.

Best Comedy Moment: Isla Rix.

Kuk Sool Won - Ely reflected on a successful year at their annual awards night.

Star Helper: Penny Pearce.

Perfect Parent: Karen Webster.

Students Choice - Megan Jones.

Student of the Year - Sasha Munns.

Kuk Sool Won - Ely reflected on a successful year at their annual awards night.

Kuk Sool Won - Ely reflected on a successful year at their annual awards night.

Kuk Sool Won - Ely reflected on a successful year at their annual awards night.

Kuk Sool Won - Ely reflected on a successful year at their annual awards night.

Kuk Sool Won - Ely reflected on a successful year at their annual awards night.

Kuk Sool Won - Ely reflected on a successful year at their annual awards night.

Kuk Sool Won - Ely reflected on a successful year at their annual awards night.

