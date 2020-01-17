Advanced search

MARTIAL ARTS: Kuk Sool Won - Ely reflect on successful year at annual awards night

PUBLISHED: 16:36 17 January 2020

Kuk Sool Won - Ely reflected on a successful year at their annual awards night. Pictures: KUK SOOL WON - ELY

Kuk Sool Won - Ely reflected on a successful year at their annual awards night. Pictures: KUK SOOL WON - ELY

Archant

Kuk Sool Won - Ely reflected on a memorable year at their annual awards night.

Kuk Sool Won - Ely reflected on a successful year at their annual awards night. Pictures: KUK SOOL WON - ELYKuk Sool Won - Ely reflected on a successful year at their annual awards night. Pictures: KUK SOOL WON - ELY

The martial arts club finished as the fourth best performing school at the European Championships in the summer, before recording an impressive fifth-placed finish at the UK Championships in Liverpool.

Ashley Moody, instructor at Kuk Sool Won - Ely, said: "When things don't go their way, they allow themselves to get emotional on the day, but they never let it stop them or demotivate them.

"They train hard, always focused in class, never give up, show good etiquette and are really committed."

Kuk Sool Won - Ely reflected on a successful year at their annual awards night. Pictures: KUK SOOL WON - ELYKuk Sool Won - Ely reflected on a successful year at their annual awards night. Pictures: KUK SOOL WON - ELY

AWARD WINNERS

Best Etiquette: Dougie McLean, Fraser Trinh and Louise Kent.

Best Newcomer: James Watts, Matthew Hedges-Allum and Rhod Pashley.

Most Improved: Olly Timmins, Esme Hicks and Courtney Middleton.

Kuk Sool Won - Ely reflected on a successful year at their annual awards night. Pictures: KUK SOOL WON - ELYKuk Sool Won - Ely reflected on a successful year at their annual awards night. Pictures: KUK SOOL WON - ELY

Effort and Dedication: Joshua Fell, Amelie Kent and Fern Rix.

Kind and Considerate: Aaliyah Clark, Brooke Moody and Harvey Gulliver.

Joker: Caleb Pendle.

Best Comedy Moment: Isla Rix.

Kuk Sool Won - Ely reflected on a successful year at their annual awards night. Pictures: KUK SOOL WON - ELYKuk Sool Won - Ely reflected on a successful year at their annual awards night. Pictures: KUK SOOL WON - ELY

Star Helper: Penny Pearce.

Perfect Parent: Karen Webster.

Students Choice - Megan Jones.

Student of the Year - Sasha Munns.

Kuk Sool Won - Ely reflected on a successful year at their annual awards night. Pictures: KUK SOOL WON - ELYKuk Sool Won - Ely reflected on a successful year at their annual awards night. Pictures: KUK SOOL WON - ELY

Kuk Sool Won - Ely reflected on a successful year at their annual awards night. Pictures: KUK SOOL WON - ELYKuk Sool Won - Ely reflected on a successful year at their annual awards night. Pictures: KUK SOOL WON - ELY

Kuk Sool Won - Ely reflected on a successful year at their annual awards night. Pictures: KUK SOOL WON - ELYKuk Sool Won - Ely reflected on a successful year at their annual awards night. Pictures: KUK SOOL WON - ELY

Kuk Sool Won - Ely reflected on a successful year at their annual awards night. Pictures: KUK SOOL WON - ELYKuk Sool Won - Ely reflected on a successful year at their annual awards night. Pictures: KUK SOOL WON - ELY

Kuk Sool Won - Ely reflected on a successful year at their annual awards night. Pictures: KUK SOOL WON - ELYKuk Sool Won - Ely reflected on a successful year at their annual awards night. Pictures: KUK SOOL WON - ELY

Kuk Sool Won - Ely reflected on a successful year at their annual awards night. Pictures: KUK SOOL WON - ELYKuk Sool Won - Ely reflected on a successful year at their annual awards night. Pictures: KUK SOOL WON - ELY

Kuk Sool Won - Ely reflected on a successful year at their annual awards night. Pictures: KUK SOOL WON - ELYKuk Sool Won - Ely reflected on a successful year at their annual awards night. Pictures: KUK SOOL WON - ELY

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Littleport woman told two hours before her first shift at Sainsbury’s in Ely that she doesn’t have a job

Littleport woman Christie Hart, 20, told two hours before her first shift at Sainsbury’s in Ely that she doesn’t have a job. Picture: SUPPLIED/GOOGLE EARTH

Man ‘in his 60s’ dies after being struck by train in Littleport

A man has died after he was struck by a train in Littleport on January 8. Picture: Google Maps

Littleport woman due in court for soliciting to commit murder

Littleport woman due in court for soliciting to commit murder. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Spared from eviction, the Indian couple under threat of being forced out of their £25,000 mobile home at Littleport

Park home site manager Karl Neville and owner's son Tommy Murphy took a selfie after posting the eviction on the Kudilatts home at Littleport. They then sent it to the couple.

Elderly woman robbed of £1,300 after her purse was stolen in Ely amid ‘rise in reports of pickpocketing’

Police have noticed a rise in pickpocketing reports across Cambridgeshire. Picture: File/Policing East Cambs

Most Read

Littleport woman told two hours before her first shift at Sainsbury’s in Ely that she doesn’t have a job

Littleport woman Christie Hart, 20, told two hours before her first shift at Sainsbury’s in Ely that she doesn’t have a job. Picture: SUPPLIED/GOOGLE EARTH

Man ‘in his 60s’ dies after being struck by train in Littleport

A man has died after he was struck by a train in Littleport on January 8. Picture: Google Maps

Littleport woman due in court for soliciting to commit murder

Littleport woman due in court for soliciting to commit murder. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Spared from eviction, the Indian couple under threat of being forced out of their £25,000 mobile home at Littleport

Park home site manager Karl Neville and owner's son Tommy Murphy took a selfie after posting the eviction on the Kudilatts home at Littleport. They then sent it to the couple.

Elderly woman robbed of £1,300 after her purse was stolen in Ely amid ‘rise in reports of pickpocketing’

Police have noticed a rise in pickpocketing reports across Cambridgeshire. Picture: File/Policing East Cambs

Latest from the Ely Standard

Woman dies after stabbing in Newmarket

An area around Brickfields Avenue in Newmarket is cordoned off and a murder inquiry launched after a woman was stabbed Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

Haddenham man accused of assault, unlawful imprisonment, cannabis possession and threats to kill

A Haddenham man is facing multiple charges including cannabis possession, assault and false imprisonment.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kuk Sool Won - Ely reflect on successful year at annual awards night

Kuk Sool Won - Ely reflected on a successful year at their annual awards night. Pictures: KUK SOOL WON - ELY

Wanted man Steven Barnes could still be in Littleport after serious assault

Wanted man Steven Barnes aged 32 (pictured) could still be in Littleport. Picture: Cambs Cops

Fundraising martial arts event in Ely in aid of devastating Australian bushfires

A martial arts event will be held in Ely by an instructor fundraising for the devastating bushfires in his home country of Australia. Richard Holborn is pictured with his team. Picture: R Holborn/ AP Photo/Rick Rycroft
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists