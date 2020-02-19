Advanced search

RUGBY: Ely Tigers whip up a storm as they see off Thetford

PUBLISHED: 09:06 19 February 2020

Joel Scott Paul in action for Ely Tigers during their victory against Thetford. Picture: STEVE WELLS

Joel Scott Paul in action for Ely Tigers during their victory against Thetford. Picture: STEVE WELLS

Storm Dennis failed to halt the Ely Tigers charge last Saturday . . . and neither could opponents Thetford.

Byron Reed scored one of the Ely Tigers tries as they saw off Thetford. Picture: STEVE WELLSByron Reed scored one of the Ely Tigers tries as they saw off Thetford. Picture: STEVE WELLS

The local side strengthened their grip on third position in London Division Three Eastern Counties by beating fourth-placed Thetford by a 15-0 scoreline at Cambridge Commodities Park.

Ely ran in three unanswered tries as they continued a pleasing start to 2020 with a third win in four outings since the turn of the year.

Neither side could take charge of the game in a blank opening quarter but the breakthrough arrived in the 23rd minute as Tigers claimed the first of their tries.

A break involving Jacob Muncey, Charlie Coupland and Joel Scott Paul sent Byron Reed scampering towards the try line.

Ely Tigers ace Lory Martin is stopped in his tracks by a Thetford tackler. Picture: STEVE WELLSEly Tigers ace Lory Martin is stopped in his tracks by a Thetford tackler. Picture: STEVE WELLS

He was held up yards out but was able to release the ball to captain Matt McCarthy who had no trouble in touching down.

Scott Paul couldn't find the target with his conversion attempt as the windswept conditions made kicking fiendishly difficult.

That try proved to be the only score of the first half but Tigers quickly stretched their advantage in the second period.

Ely Tigers man Jake Alsop keeps Thetford at bay. Picture: STEVE WELLSEly Tigers man Jake Alsop keeps Thetford at bay. Picture: STEVE WELLS

Early pressure led to a series of scrums from which Nathan Brooks went over for a second score with Scott Paul again unable to add the extras.

While it was a tough afternoon with the boot, Scott Paul did play a key role in Tigers' final try when he sent Reed racing down the wing to cross the line.

Jake Alsop took over kicking duties but, just as Scott Paul had done before him, saw his conversion attempt taken away from the posts by the wind.

Thetford then applied plenty of pressure in the closing stages as they set up camp in Tigers territory, but they couldn't find a way through a resolute defence.

Ely head to mid-table side Thurston this Saturday.

