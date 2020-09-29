Littleport Parkrun Buddies continues its community and fundraising efforts

Littleport Parkrun Buddies provide an update on their fundraising acitivies in September 2020. Pictures: Lyn Guest de Swarte Archant

The Littleport Parkrun Buddies continue to support the community by welcoming new joiners with open arms and fundraising for charity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Littleport parkrunner newcomer Chelsey Meadows (L) running alongside Andrea Sullivan (R) at the first run Chelsey attended with the group in early September. Pictures: Supplied by Cathy Gibb-de Swarte Littleport parkrunner newcomer Chelsey Meadows (L) running alongside Andrea Sullivan (R) at the first run Chelsey attended with the group in early September. Pictures: Supplied by Cathy Gibb-de Swarte

Chelsey Meadows was invited to join the group after she was assaulted while on a run through Littleport last month.

And she achieved her 5K personal best at the Littleport Parkrun Buddies’ first charity event of the month in September.

Her time was recorded at just over 36 minutes - and she has been improving since then.

Lyn Guest de Swarte, one of the running group’s organisers, said: “We’re so proud of Chelsey.

Runners taking part in Wendy Johnson's charity run in Histon. She organised the event in memory of her husband John, who passed away last year from cancer. Pictures: Supplied by Cathy Gibb-de Swarte Runners taking part in Wendy Johnson's charity run in Histon. She organised the event in memory of her husband John, who passed away last year from cancer. Pictures: Supplied by Cathy Gibb-de Swarte

“She had lost a lot of confidence after the incident and I think joining the group and runs around Littleport Leisure has gradually built her up again.”

“Her times have been getting better since then and she’s now doing 5Ks in 29 minutes. It’s a vast improvement and shows how mental attitude can help with overcoming physical problems.”

Chelsey, who has undergone five operations in the last four years, added: “Everyone has given me so much encouragement to get out there and run again that I am just so pleased to be part of this amazing Littleport parkrunning group.”

The first run she joined was held on Saturday September 5 and it took place alongside another charity event organised in Histon by a fellow runner.

Wendy Johnson's son Matthew cycled alongside her during a charity 5k run in memory of her late husband and his Dad. Pictures: Supplied by Cathy Gibb-de Swarte Wendy Johnson's son Matthew cycled alongside her during a charity 5k run in memory of her late husband and his Dad. Pictures: Supplied by Cathy Gibb-de Swarte

Wendy Johnson, from Histon, organised the 5K event in the village in memory of her late husband John. It raised around £2,000 for the Arthur Rank Hospice in Cambridge where her husband passed away from cancer last year.

On Saturday (September 26), the Littleport Parkrun Buddies came together again for the annual ‘Race For Life’ event which raised over £1,000 for Cancer Research UK.

The nine runners that took part were either cancer survivors, or knew of a loved one who had experienced or is living with the disease.

Julie Murfitt, who took part, recovered from cancer 34 years ago and her grandchildren watched and cheered her across the finishing line.

Julie Murfitt raised over £500 at the Race for Life event organised by Littleport Parkrun Buddies. Her family, left, cheered her over the finish line. Pictures: Lyn Guest de Swarte Julie Murfitt raised over £500 at the Race for Life event organised by Littleport Parkrun Buddies. Her family, left, cheered her over the finish line. Pictures: Lyn Guest de Swarte

She said: “I’m one of the lucky ones to have survived, but sadly my brother didn’t. At the age of 13 he died of leukaemia, so this run was also in memory of him.

“I just wanted to thank all my family and lovely friends for helping me raise £520 which has been added to the team’s collective pot.”

Littleport Parkrun Buddies will be taking part in the virtual Santa 5k Ely Arthur Rank Hospice run in fancy dress on Sunday November 22. Organisers hope it will be held at Littleport Leisure.