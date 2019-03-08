Advanced search

Medal wins for young judokas at their first competition

PUBLISHED: 15:15 19 March 2019

Louie, Freddie, Lily, Oliver, and Archie from Littleport Judo Club took on the challenge of their first judo contest at Littleport Judo Clubs Red and Yellow Belt Championship held at Littleport Leisure. Picture: STUART ALDOUS.

Archant

Young members of Littleport and Witcham judo clubs took on the challenge of their first judo contest at at the weekend.

It was a busy day at the Littleport Judo Clubs Red and Yellow Belt Championship, with over 110 entries across the groups and with young players coming from all across the eastern area, London and the Midlands.

For many of the young judoka it was their first steps into contest judo.

Judo coach Stuart Aldous said: “It takes a lot of courage and strength to step into contest judo and all the judoka showed their bravery and resolve by taking part in the event.

“Judo has a strict moral code and a firm rule base that allows the judoka to compete in a fair and safe environment.

“Shia (contest judo) is a steep learning curve for every judoka as they step onto the tatami to test themselves and their judo against an unknown opponent.”

“We are all really proud of our young members achievements. The effort and determination they all displayed in their judo was tremendous and the support they offered each other throughout the event showed great judo spirit.”

Some of the players stepped up into the higher graded yellow belt group as well as the red belt group and all the players were awarded with gold, silver or bronze medals to mark their achievements.

Ray Taylor, Littleport Judo Club chairman, said: “It was a good day of judo and it was great to see all the young judoka in action developing their skills and experiencing.”

The event was held at Littleport Leisure Centre.

