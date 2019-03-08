Advanced search

GYMNASTICS: Summer success for Littleport gymnasts following impressive results

PUBLISHED: 16:45 29 July 2019

Littleport Gymnastics Club impressed at their recent meetings in Baldock and Ipswich this month, coming away with a host of medals across floor and vault disciplines. Picture: DENISE LAMPSHIRE

It is summer success for Littleport Gymnastics Club (LGC) after achieving some memorable results.

On Sunday, LGC took 13 gymnasts ranging from seven to 13-years-old to The Knights Floor and Vault competition held in Baldock, coming away with an impressive 20 medals.

Earlier in the month, four teams across four different levels travelled to Ipswich to take part in the Eastern Counties Floor and Vault Teams competition.

Teams entered in both level one and two competitions, both achieving an outstanding second place as they secured silver medals.

The level three team also brought home bronze medals, with the level four team finishing in a respectable fifth spot.

Denise Lampshire, one of the club's coaches, said: "The coaches at LGC are exceptionally grateful to all those amazing parents that continually travel to allow their children to attend these events. Thank you."

To find out more about what LGC offers, including gymnastics classes, visit https://www.littleportgymnastics.co.uk/.

