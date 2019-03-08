Littleport Gymnastics Club win 22 medals at competition

Ten members of Littleport Gymnastics Club took home 22 medals and several ribbons at their latest competition. Picture: DIANA STRANGE.

Littleport Gymnastics Club took home 22 medals and several ribbons at their latest competition.

Ten gymnasts entered the club’s first four-piece apparatus competition at Bury Spectrum Gymnastics Club.

Littleport Gymnastics Club, who rely on in-house fundraising events to equip the gym and a grant from the Ely fireworks rotary club, did amazingly well.

The gymnasts placed on all pieces of apparatus bringing home a whopping 22 medals and several ribbons.

The club also runs two weekly gymnastics classes for the under fours, a weekly class for those who are home schooled and are about to start special educational needs sessions after Easter.

The club is all about providing the local community of Littleport and surrounding villages with recreational gymnastics sessions for both boys and girls of all ages and abilities.

No-one is excluded, all are welcome in our purpose built gym which is situated on Oak Lane Business Park, Littleport.

Littleport Gymnastics Club has three more competitions coming up in the near future.

We are taking a group of gymnasts to Hitchin to take part in a floor and vault competition in April.

In May we are travelling to Kent to enter some of our recreational gymnasts as well as our squad in a friendly invitational to give them hands-on experience.

At the end of May we are hosting our very first in-house competition which is open to all of our gymnasts - regardless of age and ability.

For more information about the club contact Diana at littleportgymnastics@hotmail.com