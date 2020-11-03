Advanced search

Ladies produce fighting spirit to salvage draw in East Hockey League

PUBLISHED: 13:17 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:17 03 November 2020

Lynette Morrison

Ely City ladies in action at the weekend. Picture: ELY CITY HOCKEY CLUB

Ely City ladies in action at the weekend. Picture: ELY CITY HOCKEY CLUB

Archant

Ely 1sts produced a fighting display in the East Women’s League to earn a point against mid-table opposition.

Lynette Morrison opened the scoring for Ely at Cambridge City 5ths in Division Three North West on Saturday, before the hosts levelled in a thrilling first-half.

Another break from Alex Marshall resulted in a goal for Evie Flack for the visitors, but Cambridge hit back once more to earn a 2-2 draw. Player of the match was Mollie Chamberlain.

Ely captain Rachel Carpenter said: “It was a fairly even match with lots of positive to work on.”

Ciara Comley’s strike was enough to end Ely 2nds’ winless run in Division Four North West (South) against Royston 2nds.

Comley was on hand to fire home after a fast start from City, as they continued to pressurise the away defence. Players of the match were Comley and Abi Day.

Captain Gemma Neal said: “It was a much-needed and deserved win for us, but lots to improve on.”

It was contrasting emotions for Ely 3rds who lost 8-1 to Haverhill 2nds in Division Five North West (South).

Despite arriving with high hopes, Haverhill were in dominant mood and scored four first-half goals to stamp their control on the match.

Although Ely made some good breaks, their visitors proved relentless in attack and netted again to seal victory. Player of the match was Charlotte Henderson.

Captain Lisa Taylor said: “The ladies battled and I’m proud of what they did in this game.”

In the Men’s League, Ely 1sts were brought back down to earth following victory last time out against Cambridge City 5ths.

Keith Squires scored twice in Ely’s 5-2 defeat in Division Four North West, having taken an early first-half lead.

City responded to this deficit in style, scoring four more before Squires added a brace from a counter-attack. Cambridge then netted their fifth late on. Player of the match for Ely was Chris Reay.

Captain Tim Reynolds said: “It’s a disappointing result, but there’s lots for the team to work on.”

Ely 3rds pushed the Division Six North West (South) leaders close, but a defensive error proved costly against Cambridge Nomads 3rds.

Liam Goodson drew Ely level at half-time, but a break on the left-hand side led to a winning goal for Nomads. Captain Mark Collins-Shirley said: “It was a good match bar the rain, but lots for us to improve on.”

In a statement, England Hockey confirmed that all club and community hockey will be suspended from Thursday, November 5 until after December 4 at the earliest due to new national coronavirus lockdown measures imposed by the government.

