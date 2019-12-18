Advanced search

MARTIAL ARTS: Kuk Sool Won-Ely produce strong display at UK Championships

PUBLISHED: 15:08 18 December 2019

Kuk Sool Won-Ely produced a strong performance at the UK Championships in Liverpool. Pictures: LOUISE KENT

Kuk Sool Won-Ely produced a strong performance at the UK Championships in Liverpool. Pictures: LOUISE KENT

Archant

A martial arts club in Ely produced an admirable performance at their latest tournament.

Kuk Sool Won-Ely produced a strong performance at the UK Championships in Liverpool. Pictures: LOUISE KENT Kuk Sool Won-Ely produced a strong performance at the UK Championships in Liverpool. Pictures: LOUISE KENT

Kuk Sool Won-Ely competed alongside 55 other schools at the UK championships in Liverpool, despite bringing a depleted squad to the event.

However, the club finished as the fifth top performing school, with the top four fielding double the number of competitors.

Two black belt students, Isabelle Kent and Ami Hedgecock, became grand champions and are the first club members to win this accolade.

Kuk Sool Won-Ely produced a strong performance at the UK Championships in Liverpool. Pictures: LOUISE KENT Kuk Sool Won-Ely produced a strong performance at the UK Championships in Liverpool. Pictures: LOUISE KENT

A club spokesperson said: "I would like to thank all the parents and the number one support for being there and making KSW-Ely the amazing school it has become and is becoming!"

You may also want to watch:

In recognition of their top five spot, Kuk Sool Won-Ely was presented with a new sword by the grand master and founder of the art.

The club now look ahead to competing in the Scottish and European championships next summer. KSW-Ely was opened four years ago.

Most Read

Ely mum Vickie loses more than six stone after joining slimming group

Vickie White, who has battled with her weight her entire life, joined Slimming World in April last year. She has lost more than six stone. Picture: SUPPLIED

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Cocaine worth £12,000 and £6,000 in cash uncovered in police raid at Chettisham house

Cocaine worth £12,000 and over £6,000 in cash uncovered by police after raid on house in Lynn Road, Chettisham. Erjon Madani, 27, has since been charged with possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply cocaine and acquire/use/possess criminal property. Picture: POLICE

Jail for man who used four bedrooms and two outbuildings to grow almost £400,000 worth of cannabis

Ilir Aga, of Fordham Road, Newmarket, filled his four bedroom house and two outbuildings with cannabis plants worth almost £400,000. He has been jailed for a year. Picture: POLICE

As the floods return to Welney, parish councillor Ken Goodger questions what happened to the warning signs and the barriers for the A1101

Cars and vans tackle the flooded Wash Road, Welney, on the A1101 as flood water pours across the carriageway. Picture; DMJ Imagery Ltd

Most Read

Ely mum Vickie loses more than six stone after joining slimming group

Vickie White, who has battled with her weight her entire life, joined Slimming World in April last year. She has lost more than six stone. Picture: SUPPLIED

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Cocaine worth £12,000 and £6,000 in cash uncovered in police raid at Chettisham house

Cocaine worth £12,000 and over £6,000 in cash uncovered by police after raid on house in Lynn Road, Chettisham. Erjon Madani, 27, has since been charged with possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply cocaine and acquire/use/possess criminal property. Picture: POLICE

Jail for man who used four bedrooms and two outbuildings to grow almost £400,000 worth of cannabis

Ilir Aga, of Fordham Road, Newmarket, filled his four bedroom house and two outbuildings with cannabis plants worth almost £400,000. He has been jailed for a year. Picture: POLICE

As the floods return to Welney, parish councillor Ken Goodger questions what happened to the warning signs and the barriers for the A1101

Cars and vans tackle the flooded Wash Road, Welney, on the A1101 as flood water pours across the carriageway. Picture; DMJ Imagery Ltd

Latest from the Ely Standard

MARTIAL ARTS: Kuk Sool Won-Ely produce strong display at UK Championships

Kuk Sool Won-Ely produced a strong performance at the UK Championships in Liverpool. Pictures: LOUISE KENT

Ely Air Cadets spur to success at Wing Cross Country competition

Ely Air Cadets travelled to Bassingbourn Barracks to take part in the annual Wing Cross Country competition. Picture: FACEBOOK/1094 ELLY SQUADRON ROYAL AIR FORCE AIR CADETS

Talented Rosie, 11, learns to play the flute from kitchen video lessons in new music project

Talented Rosie, 11, learns to play the flute from kitchen video lessons in new music project. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE MUSIC

YouTube star’s dog to be destroyed after biting elderly woman

Olayinka Olatunji pleaded guilty to two counts of allowing a dog to be out of control in a public place but her son initially denied the charge, saying the dog was not his, and claimed it had been wrongly taken by police.

Police and crime commissioner quit after allegedly sending explicit photo

Police Crime Commissioner elections. Elected PCC Jason Ablewhite, Soham, Rosspeers Sports Centre, 06/05/2016 Picture by Terry Harris.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists