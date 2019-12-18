MARTIAL ARTS: Kuk Sool Won-Ely produce strong display at UK Championships

Kuk Sool Won-Ely produced a strong performance at the UK Championships in Liverpool. Pictures: LOUISE KENT Archant

A martial arts club in Ely produced an admirable performance at their latest tournament.

Kuk Sool Won-Ely produced a strong performance at the UK Championships in Liverpool. Pictures: LOUISE KENT

Kuk Sool Won-Ely competed alongside 55 other schools at the UK championships in Liverpool, despite bringing a depleted squad to the event.

However, the club finished as the fifth top performing school, with the top four fielding double the number of competitors.

Two black belt students, Isabelle Kent and Ami Hedgecock, became grand champions and are the first club members to win this accolade.

Kuk Sool Won-Ely produced a strong performance at the UK Championships in Liverpool. Pictures: LOUISE KENT Kuk Sool Won-Ely produced a strong performance at the UK Championships in Liverpool. Pictures: LOUISE KENT

A club spokesperson said: "I would like to thank all the parents and the number one support for being there and making KSW-Ely the amazing school it has become and is becoming!"

In recognition of their top five spot, Kuk Sool Won-Ely was presented with a new sword by the grand master and founder of the art.

The club now look ahead to competing in the Scottish and European championships next summer. KSW-Ely was opened four years ago.