King's Ely Junior swimmers to compete in National IAPS Finals

Seven King's Ely Junior pupils have qualified for the finals of a fiercely-contested national swimming competition. Picture: KING'S ELY. Archant

Seven King's Ely Junior pupils have qualified for the finals of a national swimming competition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Seven King’s Ely Junior pupils have qualified for the finals of a fiercely-contested national swimming competition. Picture: KING'S ELY. Seven King’s Ely Junior pupils have qualified for the finals of a fiercely-contested national swimming competition. Picture: KING'S ELY.

The Independent Association of Prep Schools' (IAPS) National Swimming Finals will see school-age swimmers from across the country battling it out at the London Aquatics Centre on June 8.

King's Ely Junior has four swimmers in the finals and, for the first time ever, a team qualification.

You may also want to watch:

The school's individual qualifiers are: Thomas Alderton; U13 50m breaststroke, Kendle Putter; U13 50m beaststroke, Robert Banwell; U13 50m freestyle and Vasilisa Shampanova; U12 50m breaststroke.

King's Ely Junior's team qualification will see Charlotte Henderson, Keira Mavin, Lili-Rose Merrifield and Vasilisa Shampanova competing in the U12 4x 25m Freestyle Relay.

Richard Whymark, head of King's Ely Junior, said: "The swimming team have been working really hard over the last couple of years to secure ever greater success.

"We are delighted that this group has earned the opportunity to swim in such an iconic pool and represent our school and Ely at this prestigious event. We wish them success on the day."