Published: 12:30 PM July 29, 2021 Updated: 12:35 PM July 29, 2021

King's Ely sixth form students, (L) Will Buckingham and (R) Conall Comley, produced a 'stunning performance' in the J18 boys double race, winning bronze medals. - Credit: King's Ely

A rowing duo from Ely are celebrating a ‘fantastic’ season after winning bronze medals at the British Rowing Junior Championships in Nottingham.

King’s Ely sixth form students, Will Buckingham and Conall Comley, who are both dedicated members of King’s Ely Boat Club, produced a ‘stunning performance’ in the J18 boys double race.

The pair's bronze medal success came just a couple of weeks after they won a silver medal at the National Schools’ Regatta, where they placed second in the J18 boys double race.

King's Ely students are celebrating a 'fantastic' rowing season after Holly Burke and Mia Gray also made the finals of the competition. From left: Mia Gray, Will Buckingham, Craig Ward, Conall Comley and Holly Burke. - Credit: King's Ely

Holly Burke and Mia Gray also made the finals of the competition after placing twelfth out of 30.

Head of Rowing at King’s Ely, Craig Ward, said: “Conall and Will have worked incredibly hard this season and have been rewarded with medals respectively.

“This is the first time in nine years that a King’s Ely crew has achieved such a feat, so we are understandably very proud of their success.”