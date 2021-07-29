Rowing duo celebrate ‘fantastic’ racing season
- Credit: King's Ely
A rowing duo from Ely are celebrating a ‘fantastic’ season after winning bronze medals at the British Rowing Junior Championships in Nottingham.
King’s Ely sixth form students, Will Buckingham and Conall Comley, who are both dedicated members of King’s Ely Boat Club, produced a ‘stunning performance’ in the J18 boys double race.
The pair's bronze medal success came just a couple of weeks after they won a silver medal at the National Schools’ Regatta, where they placed second in the J18 boys double race.
Holly Burke and Mia Gray also made the finals of the competition after placing twelfth out of 30.
Head of Rowing at King’s Ely, Craig Ward, said: “Conall and Will have worked incredibly hard this season and have been rewarded with medals respectively.
You may also want to watch:
“This is the first time in nine years that a King’s Ely crew has achieved such a feat, so we are understandably very proud of their success.”
Most Read
- 1 Eight page enforcement notice wrapped round giant cuppa
- 2 Fire crews called to stables building blaze
- 3 7 of the most expensive houses on the market in Cambridgeshire right now
- 4 Man with rare heart condition shares how free location app saved his life
- 5 Cant's Drove loses 'worst road in the Fens' title
- 6 Jail for 'predator' who raped vulnerable woman in children's play park
- 7 'Support this local attraction,’ MP urges on museum visit
- 8 Have a BREW-TIFUL day says the pub with a giant tea cup outside
- 9 9 hidden gems of East Anglia by rail from Cambridgeshire
- 10 Threatening domestic abuser tracked and assaulted ex partner of 10 years