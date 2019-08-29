Advanced search

Talented senior student at King's Ely Harry Hall represents Northampton Saints Academy at Rugby Football Union Under 16 Festival

29 August, 2019 - 11:46
King�s Ely student Harry Hall (pictured inset) represented Northampton Saints Academy (pictured) at Rugby Football Union Under 16 Festival. Picture: Supplied / King�s Ely

A talented youngster from King's Ely played, and won, a match at this year's Rugby Football Union (RFU) Under 16 Festival.

Harry Hall represented the Northampton Saints Academy at the RFU festival which took place in Malvern this month.

The 15-year-old from Cambridge, who is one of the several King's Ely pupils assigned to the squad, played the game which saw the academy win 25-5 against Bath.

King's Ely Senior students George Nearney, Bertie Whymark and Daniel Kember are also currently reaping the benefits of the scheme.

Jim Thompson, director of sport and head of rugby at King's Ely, said: "I was delighted to hear about Harry's selection for the Northampton Saints Academy over the summer.

"Harry has worked hard through the school Rugby performance programme to gain these representative honours and he fully deserved his call up.

"I will now look forward to supporting his development and progress throughout the coming Rugby term at King's Ely."

Harry's Northampton assignment is part of the club's Developing Player Programme (DPP) which provides pupils with development opportunities in the sport.

At the end of the DPP period, bosses will identify key players with the greatest potential and will offer them help on the pathway towards the professional game.

