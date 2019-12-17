Advanced search

RUGBY: King's Ely make history in record-breaking season

PUBLISHED: 12:32 17 December 2019

The King'’s Ely team that remained unbeaten through an entire season. Picture: KING’S ELY

The King''s Ely team that remained unbeaten through an entire season. Picture: KING'S ELY

Archant

King's Ely have become history-makers after achieving a record-breaking feat.

The 1st XV rugby team went through a whole campaign without defeat, winning all 11 matches they played and in the process, putting them at the top of the UK schools rugby league.

This also helped them win the East Anglia independent schools 1st XV rugby trophy.

Significant contributions to the side's success include captain Callum Hall who scored 114 points, winger Arthur Plews achieved 17 tries and vice-captains Solomon Boon and Tom Henderson also made an impact.

Jim Thompson, director of sport at King's Ely, Jim Thompson, described this year's rugby season as "very memorable".

He said: "What the boys have achieved is incredible and they are now the most successful 1st XV King's Ely rugby team in the school's history.

"They set high standards at training, they pushed themselves to improve, they were hardworking and there are no egos.

You may also want to watch:

"Everyone has played their part in what has been a hugely enjoyable and very memorable season. They have been a joy to coach and should all be very proud of what they have achieved."

Highlights of the first-team's season involve a double victory against Wisbech Grammar School, a 33-22 victory against Wellingborough School and beating Culford School at home.

The 1st XV team and several other King's Ely rugby players also enjoyed a successful tour to Paris in October, which saw them win all four games against some top French club sides.

The school's under 15A rugby side revelled in a successful season, finishing unbeaten, despite one blot on the copybook with a 24-24 draw against Gresham's School.

There was another achievement for King's Ely as graduate rowing coach James Foster completed a trans-Atlantic yacht race in the Race4Rene challenge.

Foster finished alongside his crew mates in 16 days, 15 hours, 28 minutes and 32 seconds, and despite minimal training, came third in their category and fifth overall.

The team raced in memory of their friend René, who died in 2017, and more than £45,000 has been raised for charities PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide and Child Bereavement UK.

Most Read

Cocaine worth £12,000 and £6,000 in cash uncovered in police raid at Chettisham house

Cocaine worth £12,000 and over £6,000 in cash uncovered by police after raid on house in Lynn Road, Chettisham. Erjon Madani, 27, has since been charged with possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply cocaine and acquire/use/possess criminal property. Picture: POLICE

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Jail for man who used four bedrooms and two outbuildings to grow almost £400,000 worth of cannabis

Ilir Aga, of Fordham Road, Newmarket, filled his four bedroom house and two outbuildings with cannabis plants worth almost £400,000. He has been jailed for a year. Picture: POLICE

As the floods return to Welney, parish councillor Ken Goodger questions what happened to the warning signs and the barriers for the A1101

Cars and vans tackle the flooded Wash Road, Welney, on the A1101 as flood water pours across the carriageway. Picture; DMJ Imagery Ltd

ELY PANTO VERDICT: Dick Whittington is an uplifting experience for anyone of any age - indefatigable vibrancy in a magical show

On until January 5 at The Maltings Ely is the KD Theatre Productions pantomime �Dick Whittington�. It features a live band, spectacular sets, stunning costumes and a cast of seasoned professionals. Picture: KD

Most Read

Cocaine worth £12,000 and £6,000 in cash uncovered in police raid at Chettisham house

Cocaine worth £12,000 and over £6,000 in cash uncovered by police after raid on house in Lynn Road, Chettisham. Erjon Madani, 27, has since been charged with possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply cocaine and acquire/use/possess criminal property. Picture: POLICE

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Jail for man who used four bedrooms and two outbuildings to grow almost £400,000 worth of cannabis

Ilir Aga, of Fordham Road, Newmarket, filled his four bedroom house and two outbuildings with cannabis plants worth almost £400,000. He has been jailed for a year. Picture: POLICE

As the floods return to Welney, parish councillor Ken Goodger questions what happened to the warning signs and the barriers for the A1101

Cars and vans tackle the flooded Wash Road, Welney, on the A1101 as flood water pours across the carriageway. Picture; DMJ Imagery Ltd

ELY PANTO VERDICT: Dick Whittington is an uplifting experience for anyone of any age - indefatigable vibrancy in a magical show

On until January 5 at The Maltings Ely is the KD Theatre Productions pantomime �Dick Whittington�. It features a live band, spectacular sets, stunning costumes and a cast of seasoned professionals. Picture: KD

Latest from the Ely Standard

RUGBY: King’s Ely make history in record-breaking season

The King'’s Ely team that remained unbeaten through an entire season. Picture: KING’S ELY

Hygiene service Essentials by Sue needs donations this Christmas

Essentials by Sue is a discreet service which is funded entirely by donations from the public and means people are able to access personal hygiene products. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

War hero Tom, 91, enjoys Christmas meal at veterans club in March

War hero Tom, 91, enjoys Christmas meal at veterans club in March with his daughter-in-law Ann. Picture: ANDREW PUGH

Joyous afternoon of Christmas music by City of Ely Military Band

Joyous afternoon of Christmas music by City of Ely Military Band. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Drink-driver ‘lucky to be alive’ after crash with parked lorry

A drink-driver is 'lucky to be alive' after he crashed into a parked lorry. Picture: Fenland Police.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists