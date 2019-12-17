RUGBY: King's Ely make history in record-breaking season

King's Ely have become history-makers after achieving a record-breaking feat.

The 1st XV rugby team went through a whole campaign without defeat, winning all 11 matches they played and in the process, putting them at the top of the UK schools rugby league.

This also helped them win the East Anglia independent schools 1st XV rugby trophy.

Significant contributions to the side's success include captain Callum Hall who scored 114 points, winger Arthur Plews achieved 17 tries and vice-captains Solomon Boon and Tom Henderson also made an impact.

Jim Thompson, director of sport at King's Ely, Jim Thompson, described this year's rugby season as "very memorable".

He said: "What the boys have achieved is incredible and they are now the most successful 1st XV King's Ely rugby team in the school's history.

"They set high standards at training, they pushed themselves to improve, they were hardworking and there are no egos.

"Everyone has played their part in what has been a hugely enjoyable and very memorable season. They have been a joy to coach and should all be very proud of what they have achieved."

Highlights of the first-team's season involve a double victory against Wisbech Grammar School, a 33-22 victory against Wellingborough School and beating Culford School at home.

The 1st XV team and several other King's Ely rugby players also enjoyed a successful tour to Paris in October, which saw them win all four games against some top French club sides.

The school's under 15A rugby side revelled in a successful season, finishing unbeaten, despite one blot on the copybook with a 24-24 draw against Gresham's School.

There was another achievement for King's Ely as graduate rowing coach James Foster completed a trans-Atlantic yacht race in the Race4Rene challenge.

Foster finished alongside his crew mates in 16 days, 15 hours, 28 minutes and 32 seconds, and despite minimal training, came third in their category and fifth overall.

The team raced in memory of their friend René, who died in 2017, and more than £45,000 has been raised for charities PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide and Child Bereavement UK.