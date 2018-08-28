School Sport: King’s Ely pupil impresses in Dubai

Talented King’s Ely golfer Paul Collington was on top form at the prestigious Dubai Hills Golf Club.

The 13-year-old competed in Global Junior Golf Ranking’s Junior Masters Open Tour and shot a solid round of 77.

That was good enough for him to finish third in the under-15 scratch event and he also won the longest drive and nearest the pin prizes from all age groups of under-18 and below.

Collington, a student at King’s Ely since joining in year seven, is a member of the school academy and also plays at Gog Magog, Ely City, Links and Bury St Edmunds.

He started playing aged six and has an eight handicap, winning the Wellington College Silver Salver team nett prize last spring.

Director of sport Jim Thompson said: “It was no surprise to hear how Paul performed in Dubai. Paul is a very talented young golfer and someone we have high hopes for. He has a huge amount of potential in the sport and is always working hard through the King’s Ely Golf Academy to improve his game.”