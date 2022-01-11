Soham joint managers kick off new era with derby clash
- Credit: Daniel Mason
Soham Town Rangers will officially kick off a new era this weekend in the hope their fortunes can be lifted.
Matt Clements and Lloyd Groves will take charge for the first time since being appointed joint managers following the departure of player-boss Robbie Mason last month.
The pair have plenty of work to do, though, as they aim to arrest a 14-game winless run in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands.
A club statement said: “Soham Town Rangers are delighted to announce the appointment of Matt Clements and Lloyd Groves as joint managers of the first team until the end of this season.
“We are delighted to have such quality at our disposal and wish the pair every success.”
Clements and Groves, who have overseen the Greens’ 2021-22 campaign since August, will be in the dugout for Soham’s clash with Histon at Julius Martin Lane on Saturday, 3pm.
A win for the bottom-placed home side will see them go level on points with the 19th-placed Stutes.
