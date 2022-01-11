News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Soham joint managers kick off new era with derby clash

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:58 PM January 11, 2022
Soham Town Rangers joint managers Matt Clements and Lloyd Groves

Matt Clements (left) and Lloyd Groves (right) will take charge of their first match this weekend since being appointed joint managers at Soham Town Rangers. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Soham Town Rangers will officially kick off a new era this weekend in the hope their fortunes can be lifted. 

Matt Clements and Lloyd Groves will take charge for the first time since being appointed joint managers following the departure of player-boss Robbie Mason last month

The pair have plenty of work to do, though, as they aim to arrest a 14-game winless run in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands. 

Matt Clements joint-boss of Soham Town Rangers FC

Matt Clements has overseen Soham Town Rangers' season so far while former player-boss Robbie Mason was in charge. - Credit: Daniel Mason

A club statement said: “Soham Town Rangers are delighted to announce the appointment of Matt Clements and Lloyd Groves as joint managers of the first team until the end of this season.  

“We are delighted to have such quality at our disposal and wish the pair every success.” 

Lloyd Groves of Soham Town Rangers FC

Lloyd Groves has also overseen Soham's season so far in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Clements and Groves, who have overseen the Greens’ 2021-22 campaign since August, will be in the dugout for Soham’s clash with Histon at Julius Martin Lane on Saturday, 3pm. 

A win for the bottom-placed home side will see them go level on points with the 19th-placed Stutes. 

