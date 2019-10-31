MOTORSPORT: Littleport driver Jake Boydell takes on Demon Tweeks/Yokohama Locost Championship at Snetterton Circuit

Littleport driver Jake Boydell competing in Demon Tweeks/Yokohama Locost Championship at Snetterton Circuit. Picture: Gary Malkin/GMMOTOPHOTO Gary Malkin/GMMOTOPHOTO

An East Cambridgeshire racing driver qualified in a top championship race at Snetterton Circuit in Norfolk.

Littleport driver Jake Boydell gained three places forward in the final race of the Demon Tweeks/Yokohama Locost Championship.

Gary Malkin, photographer, said: The Locost formula often see's capacity grids of identical sports cars all powered by the Ford X-flow 1300 engine.

"Snetterton was no different with 33 cars taking to the grid. Amongst them was Littleport driver Jake Boydell who qualified in very wet conditions in 29th overall.

"Race one on Saturday afternoon was on a still wet track and saw Boydell staying out of trouble and making a good start.

"Involved in some close racing at the end of the 13 minute plus one lap race Boydell has moved up to finish 22nd place.

"Sunday morning's second race grid was based on second best qualifying times and saw Boydell start from 26th.

"Again staying out of trouble but involved in some close racing it was a 23rd place finish in the three-minute plus one lap race."