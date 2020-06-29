Martial arts instructor hopes to bring fun back to Ely amid coronavirus pandemic by reopening dojo

A martial arts instructor hopes to bring fun to the local community as he aims to send a positive message amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rick Pridmore wants to bring something different to the people of Ely and surrounding areas when he reopens his ninjutsu dojo on Thursday, July 2, which has been running since 2007.

Since the dojo first opened, Rick has seen a steady influx of students taking part in his sessions, which teaches participants about the arts.

“It is very territorial, so we thought we could teach new skills and abilities to a new generation of students that may be interested,” he said.

“People are aware of us and with a new generation of people coming through, we could pick up interest from the local community.”

Rick, who has always had an interest in historical ninja and traditional art, wants to teach more people about ninjutsu, an ancient traditional warrior style art developed on Japanese culture, as well as building on Ninja and Samurai skills such as self-defence.

Having opened a dojo in Peterborough too, Rick from Ely who is a managing director at a local security firm, was keen to pass on his knowledge of the art through the dojo, linked to the Bujinkan organisation which means ‘divine warrior tradition’.

“I think it’s good for the local community and that we are promoting an ancient style, adapted to modern society,” he said.

“We learned how to fight so we can defend ourselves effectively without seriously hurting someone and it’s good to have that self-confidence.

“In this modern-day society, I think it is crucial to learn about self-protection, especially the younger generation coming through.”

With protective measures put in place including distance training and temperature testing on entry, it is hoped this will not deter people away from the dojo and instead, bring joy during testing times.

“It feels like a rebirth,” Rick said.

“We have measures in place, which I hope will attract people. We will do distance training, risk assessments, people will use their own weapons and instead of hands-on training, it will be ghost training, such as drills.

“We are putting out a positive message to say that with everything going on now, you still persevere and carry on.

“There is always something new to learn, and hopefully we can provide an environment that is fun for them and it brings something different to Ely.”

For more information and to join, visit the Bujinkan Ninjutsu Ely Dojo Facebook page or their website at https://www.bujinkanelydojo.co.uk/.