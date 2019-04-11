Mother-of-two from Sutton to take on the 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon in aid of Help for Heroes

Angie Ware from Sutton (pictured) will be running this year’s London Marathon in aid of Help for Heroes at the end of this month. Picture: SUPPLIED SUPPLIED

A Sutton mother-of-two is set to run this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon at the end of this month in aid of Help for Heroes.

This will be the first marathon, and in her own words the last, for Angie Ware who works at Cheffins Auctions near Ely.

Mrs Ware said that running the London Marathon has always been on her bucket list ever since seeing her former boss run it more than 10 years ago.

She said: “I’ve been going out every week and I’ve been getting used to the early weekend starts. Luckily I have supportive friends and family.”

One of Mrs Ware’s close friends has been accompanying her while she trains for the capital sprint. The duo ran 17 miles in preparation last Saturday (April 6).

She added: “Help for Heroes is my 11-year-old son’s favourite charity. He is in to his army and always asks to donate when we pass a collection tin.

“When I cross the finish line I will probably cry. I just can’t wait to have a lay in at the weekend,” she joked.

Mrs Ware has already broken her fundraising target of £1,500 thanks to support from her friends, family and colleagues at Cheffins Auctions.

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Angie-Ware