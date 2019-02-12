Netball: Winning weekend for Ely teams

Ely Netball Club members face the camera Archant

Ely Netball Club celebrated three good wins in the Cambridgeshire & District League at the weekend.

Despite the windy weather conditions each team battled on to win against tough opposition.

Captain Michelle Whyman guided Ely 3 in a tightly contested game against a well-drilled BAS side, with a final goal seeing them take a thrilling 23-22 win.

Ely 4 faced Burwell 3 and a sensational scoring display by Jen Ings and Laura Shearing led them to a 29-13 victory.

And Ely 5 were not deterred by facing league leaders Kings as an exceptional first quarter put them 10-2 up on their way to a 33-27 triumph.

The success leaves Ely 5 take over at the top of the table from their rivals.

Anyone aged over 16 who might be interested in joining Ely Netball Club can contact them via email at elynetball@hotmail.co.uk.