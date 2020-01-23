Advanced search

BOWLS: A world title and a near miss for City of Ely star Greg Harlow

PUBLISHED: 08:44 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:44 23 January 2020

Greg Harlow (second right) and partner Nick Brett (second left) with their Open Pairs trophies at the World Indoor Championships. They are pictured with Richard Potter (left), Judy Potter (centre) and Stephen Lowe, from sponsors Just (right). Picture: DOM HEMP

© Photowizards - Dom Hemp

City of Ely star Greg Harlow celebrated world glory . . . then missed out on another title just 24 hours later.

Harlow and partner Nick Brett, who is based near Peterborough, claimed the Open Pairs crown at the World Indoor Championships on Monday afternoon.

The Cambridgeshire duo triumphed for the second time as they beat reigning champions Paul Foster and Alex Marshall, from Scotland, in a thrilling final at the Potters Resort, Hopton-on-Sea.

They prevailed 10-6, 6-8, 2-1 in a high-quality affair that came complete with a dramatic finish in the tie-break - in the process repeating their 2014 triumph against the same Scottish opponents, who had also beaten them 12 months earlier in the 2019 final.

But it was then a case of friend becoming foe as Harlow was beaten by Brett in the Mixed Pairs showpiece on Tuesday.

Harlow and partner Alison Merrien went down 7-6, 8-7 to Brett and Marion Purcell, who produced late rallies to win both sets.

Harlow said: "I was fortunate enough to be on the winning side - just - in the Open Pairs on Monday, but I was just on the wrong side of it in the Mixed Pairs.

"There were so many special bowls from all of us in the Open Pairs and the Mixed Pairs was another terrific game of bowls which I really enjoyed playing in."

Harlow also eased through the opening round of the Singles on Monday.

He brushed aside Australian opponent Blake Nairn in emphatic style with a 12-0 whitewash in the opening set followed by an 11-5 verdict in the second set.

Second seed Harlow, the title-winner back in 2010, now faces Welsh rival Jason Greenslade in the last 16 tonight (Thursday).

