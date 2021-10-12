Reece rifles four for Ely City in handsome East League weekend
Lynette Morrison
- Credit: Amy Allott
Ely City’s first team kept up their unbeaten record with a 4-1 win in Division Three North West of the East Hockey League.
Reece Laffar scored all four goals in the win over St Ives 3rds on Saturday, and won the player of the match award.
Chris Reay netted twice for Ely men’s 2nds as they triumphed 2-0 over March Town 2nds in Division Four North West, but had to thank their goalkeeper for second half saves.
As for Ely 3rds, they toppled leaders Cambridge Nomads 4ths thanks to goals from Rich Goggin and captain Liam Goodson in Division Six North West.
Ely ladies’ 1sts responded to defeat with a 5-0 success over Spalding 3rds in Division Three North West.
Evie Flack scored a first half hat-trick before netting again after the break, while Rhianne Jones also netted.
In Women’s Division Four North West, Ely 2nds secured a 1-1 draw with Newmarket 2nds with both strikes coming in the second half.
Charlotte Beck was named player of the match.
Meanwhile, Ely 3rds lost 2-1 at Wisbech Town 3rds in Division Five North West.
This Saturday, in the men’s section, Ely 1sts face Bourne Deeping 2nds, the 2nds visit Cambridge City 6ths as the 3rds play St Ives 5ths.
For the women, the first team travel to Newmarket 1sts, the 2nds host Pelicans 2nds and Ely 3rds are without a fixture.