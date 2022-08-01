The 21/22 season’s up and Haddenham Rovers U14 boys finished second in League B of the Cambridgeshire Colts league.

The team came second, missing the title by one point by scoring 40 points out of a possible 48 with 13 wins, one draw and two defeats; securing their promotion to the A league.

They’ve ended the season with the fifth best defensive record across all six divisions maintained a 100% home record through the season.

Player of the Year awards went to James Ingram, James Voyse, Oliver Howlett and Reece Hall and top Scorer went to Bobby Read.

Coach Graeme Hall said: “It’s been great to see the boys progress over the years and my fellow coach Nigel Ingram and I are very proud.

“We have always had a small pool of players, but the core team are very committed with seven of the players playing every game last season”.

The team is looking for new players, if you’re interested call 07801 762106.