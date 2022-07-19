Haddenham Rovers girls hail superb season

Haddenham Rovers under-14 girls have been promoted into the Cambridgeshire Girls' A League after a superb season.

They worked extremely hard to finish fourth, only three points behind third place, and scored 54 goals as nine different players found the net.

And their strong team spirit, fitness and adaptability proved key as they were forced to play seven of their matches without substitutes due to illness.

The squad enjoyed their first residential stay at Norwich City's The Nest in February, which included a training session, a girls' football festival and watching the Lionesses against Spain, while also meeting the Canada women's team who were training at the same venue.

Haddenham Blue won the Willingham Wolves tournament, while the squad had four wins and four clean sheets at the Histon Hornets tournament but missed out on a final place by one point.

Haddenham Rovers celebrate winning the Willingham Wolves tournament - Credit: Sarah Roper

Manager Sarah Roper said: "I'm excited and already looking forward to next season. I intend to continue creating more team experiences and memories on and off the pitch for the girls as they continue their development journey in the Cambs A League."

Roper has also formed partnerships with Norwich City and Cambridge United to provide opportunities of a talent pathway for her plays.

Meanwhile, the under-16s won the Cambs B League with 30 points from 14 games and 59 goals scored, with 11 of their players playing a year up.

The under-12s were also league champions with 19 wins, one draw and two losses, netting an impressive 127 goals.

Haddenham Rovers under-12s - Credit: Sarah Roper

Chairman Grayham Roper added: "It has been a very successful season at Haddenham Rovers Colts for all boys and girls' teams, not just in terms of results, but for the development and enjoyment of all players and the creation of new teams across different age groups."

"This has been recognised by the Cambs FA when Haddenham Rovers Colts were announced as grassroots club of the year in June. This is a huge achievement for a village club of our size and something we are immensely proud of."

