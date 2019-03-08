Young Haddenham boxers to compete at championship event

Haddenham Boxing Club's Tariq Kahn will fight at middleweight level in the semi-finals of the Alliance ABA Championships this Saturday (October 26).

Two Haddenham boxers will fight in the semi-finals of a championsip event this weekend.

Haddenham Boxing Club's Callum Francis will fight at welterweight level in the semi-finals of the Alliance ABA Championships this Saturday (October 26).

Callum Francis and Tariq Kahn, who train at Haddenham & Ely Amateur Boxing Club's (ABC), head to the Alliance ABA Championships this Saturday (October 26).

Callum will fight at welterweight level while Tariq Kahn is in the middleweight level of the semi finals, which are being held at Dunstable Conference Centre.

The weigh-in is at from 9-11am and the event starts at 12pm.

Mike Sawyer, head trainer, said: "I think both of them stand a very good chance of getting into the finals, which are being held on Sunday November 3."

Earlier this month Cambridgeshire's sporting stars - past and present - were special guests at the club's annual show.

Tyler Goodjohn, a former club member and now bare knuckle boxing featherweight champion, and former European light welterweight champion Dave 'Boy' Green were at Ely College for the 15-bout event on October 5.