How many medals did you say Ely Swimming Club came away with after a series of difficult races? Yes, you heard. It was no less than an impressive 70

Ely swimmers turned in an impressive set of results. Archant

City of Ely Swimming Club’s swimmers have embraced spring impressively over the last couple of weeks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There was a fantastic weekend of success at Newmarket Open Meet over April 13/14 with 134 personal best times, 13 Eastern Regional times and 70 medals won over some very difficult races showing lots of determination and goals achieved.

Medal winners were Daniel Kendall (4 Gold, 4 Silver and 3 Bronze), Tia Hill (4 Gold and 5 Silver), Lexi Harrison (6 Gold and 1 Silver), Amelie Hawksley (2 Gold, 2 Silver and 1 Bronze), Thomas Alderton (1 Gold, 1 Silver), Derrell Jackson (4 Gold and 1 Silver), Maximilian Veiga (6 Gold), Oliver Davey (1 Gold, 3 Silver and 2 Bronze), Georgia Holgate (1 Gold and 2 Silver), Robert Banwell (1 Silver), Hannah Turner (1 Silver and 2 Bronze), Kendle Putter (2 Silver), Emil Kwiecien (1 Silver), Sarah Hardiment (1 Silver and 3 Bronze), Finley Jones (1 Bronze), Jake Challenger (2 Bronze), Amber Lloyd (1 Bronze) and George Sporle (1Bronze).

At the end of March, a team of Ely's swimmers performed strongly at the very competitive Luton Level 1 Long Course event gaining 15 personal bests and medals for Georgia Holgate (1 Silver and 1 Bronze), Maximilian Veiga 1 Silver and 1 Bronze), Iona Trainer (1 Bronze), Tia Hill (1 Bronze), Amelie Hawksley (1 Bronze) and Inez Trainer (1 Bronze).

Meanwhile, at the Cambridge Spring Open held at Parkside Pools there were competitive performances from a further Ely team with a medal haul for Daniel Kendall (5 Gold, 2 Silver and 1 Bronze), Tia Hill (1 Bronze), Bryony-Rose Brodie (3 Gold and 1 Silver), Oliver Davey (2 Silvers), Robert Banwell (1 Silver) and Hannah Turner (1 Bronze). There were also 64 personal bests from Amber Lloyd, Breanna Kehren, Kaci Gibson, Olivia Brodie, Adrian Kwiecien, Daniel Milliard, Cade Kirkpatrick, Jake Challenger, Mark Banwell, Erin-Mae Carey, Grace Stevenson, Isabella Pillow, Phoebe Bishop, Emil Kwiecien, Alexander New, Connie Stevenson and Eryk Szymanski.

Over the next few weeks City of Ely Swimming now looks ahead to the second Luton Long Course Level 1 meet over the Easter weekend, the Junior Fenland League Round 2, the 6th Newmarket Masters and Swim England's East Region 2019 Long Course Championships for age groups 15 and over.