Ely golf star Ella stamps her mark with impressive performances at club and national level

Ely City Golf Club held their club championships amid the coronavirus pandemic while also enjoying success in the county championships too. Here, Ella Mason (left) with ladies' captain Jillian Gamlin MBE after winning the ladies' scratch event. Picture: ELY CITY GOLF CLUB Archant

It’s been a few memorable days for Ely golfer Ella Mason, as she impressed on both the local and national stage.

The Ely City Golf Club member finished third in the WPGA event at Kedleston Park last week, coming two shots behind winner Heather MacRae.

Mason also finished as the leading elite amateur, six shots ahead of her nearest amateur rival at the event which boasted 24 professionals and three elite amateurs.

Despite a double bogey on the first hole, Ella claimed a birdie on the last hole to score 77 and secure the scratch event trophy at the club’s ladies’ championships at the weekend.

Emma Pennington, who came third in the scratch event, won the silver handicap trophy by two shots from Elaine Bertram, and ladies’ captain Jillian Gamlin MBE was crowned bronze robin winner ahead of Linda Hickey.

Ely City Golf Club held their club championships amid the coronavirus pandemic while also enjoying success in the county championships too. Emma Pennington (left) with Jillian Gamlin MBE after winning the silver handicap trophy. Picture: ELY CITY GOLF CLUB Ely City Golf Club held their club championships amid the coronavirus pandemic while also enjoying success in the county championships too. Emma Pennington (left) with Jillian Gamlin MBE after winning the silver handicap trophy. Picture: ELY CITY GOLF CLUB

Hickey went on to win the ladies’ bronze handicap trophy, while in the Brown Cup, a par on the final hole earned Ruth Ashman the victory over Beverley Filby who finished two shots further back.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Daniel reigned supreme in the Mortimer Cup.

Lee Yearn was victorious in the men’s scratch tournament following a dramatic ending.

After being pressured by Chris Nixon’s gross score of 75, Yearn shot a 76 on the final day to set up a four-hole play-off decider after being one of 36 members to make the cut for the two-day event.

Ely City Golf Club held their club championships amid the coronavirus pandemic while also enjoying success in the county championships too. Here, Ruth Ashman (left) and Jillian Gamlin MBE after winning the Brown Cup. Picture: ELY CITY GOLF CLUB Ely City Golf Club held their club championships amid the coronavirus pandemic while also enjoying success in the county championships too. Here, Ruth Ashman (left) and Jillian Gamlin MBE after winning the Brown Cup. Picture: ELY CITY GOLF CLUB

A birdie on the first hole and steady golf on the remaining three holes proved decisive for Yearn to land his 14th club championship.

Meanwhile, Yearn was involved in more play-off drama in the county championship last month.

The nine-time county champion leapt into an early three-shot lead, before mistakes later on allowed Ed Dimambro of Gog Magog Golf Club to take a one-stroke advantage.

However, a six-foot putt on the final hole pulled Yearn level and force a play-off with Dimambro, but fading light meant both players shared the trophy, the first time this has happened in 71 years.

Ely City Golf Club held their club championships amid the coronavirus pandemic while also enjoying success in the county championships too. Linda Hickey (left) with Jillian Gamlin MBE after winning the bronze handicap trophy. Picture: ELY CITY GOLF CLUB Ely City Golf Club held their club championships amid the coronavirus pandemic while also enjoying success in the county championships too. Linda Hickey (left) with Jillian Gamlin MBE after winning the bronze handicap trophy. Picture: ELY CITY GOLF CLUB

RESULTS

Ladies’ Club Championship

Ely City Golf Club held their club championships amid the coronavirus pandemic while also enjoying success in the county championships too. Carol Harrison (left) presents Jillian Gamlin MBE with her bronze robin award. Picture: ELY CITY GOLF CLUB Ely City Golf Club held their club championships amid the coronavirus pandemic while also enjoying success in the county championships too. Carol Harrison (left) presents Jillian Gamlin MBE with her bronze robin award. Picture: ELY CITY GOLF CLUB

Scratch

1st - Ella Mason 80 + 77 = 157; 2nd - Laura Todd 84 + 85 = 169; 3rd - Emma Pennington 79 + 90 = 169.

Handicap

1st - Emma Pennington 70 + 81 = 151; 2nd - Elaine Bertram 80 + 73 = 153; 3rd - Tina Broadley 82 + 73 = 153.

Men’s captain Malvin Rogerson (left) with club championship scratch winner Lee Yearn. Picture: ELY CITY GOLF CLUB Men’s captain Malvin Rogerson (left) with club championship scratch winner Lee Yearn. Picture: ELY CITY GOLF CLUB

Bronze Robin (Scratch)

1st - Jillian Gamlin MBE; 2nd - Linda Hickey; 3rd - Marion Hough.

Bronze (Handicap)

1st - Linda Hickey; 2nd - Jillian Gamlin MBE ; 3rd - Marion Hough.

Ely City Golf Club held their club championships amid the coronavirus pandemic while also enjoying success in the county championships too. Here, Ed Dimambro (left) and Lee Yearn share the county championship. Picture: KEVIN DISS Ely City Golf Club held their club championships amid the coronavirus pandemic while also enjoying success in the county championships too. Here, Ed Dimambro (left) and Lee Yearn share the county championship. Picture: KEVIN DISS

Brown Cup

1st - Ruth Ashman 75; 2nd - Beverley Filby 77; 3rd - Ann Russell 81

Mortimer Cup

1st - Elizabeth Daniel; 2nd - Marion Himpett; 3rd - Michele Burling.

Men’s Club Championship

Club Champion (Scratch)

1st - Lee Yearn 72 & 76 = 148; 2nd - Chris Nixon 73 & 75 = 148; 3rd - Luke Ryan 74 & 75 = 149

Club Champion (Nett)

1st & 2nd - Neil Brosnan & Karl Tattam - 18-hole play-off required; 3rd - Josh Bailey 74 & 71 = 145

Saturday, September 5

Best Gross - James McLaughlin. Best Nett - Andy Johnson.

Sunday, September 6

Best Gross - Ashley Sizer. Best Nett - Ashley Sizer.

Seniors Club Championship

1st – Keith Mitchell; 2nd – Ari Unchern; 3rd – John McGivern.

Veterans Cup

1st – Kenneth Wakefield; 2nd – Keith Airey.

