Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Judo gold medal win for King’s Ely pupil Lucas

10 March, 2019 - 11:00
Gold medal win for judo King's Ely pupil. Picture: KING'S ELY.

Gold medal win for judo King's Ely pupil. Picture: KING'S ELY.

Archant

King’s Ely Junior pupil Lucas Hilcenko won a gold medal at a national Judo competition.

Lucas, 12, who lives with his family in Sutton, represented the school at the Headmasters’ and Headmistresses’ Conference (HMC) Independent School Boys’ Judo Tournament.

The competition took place at High Wycombe Judo Centre in Buckinghamshire.

Lucas, who has been a pupil at King’s Ely since joining King’s Ely Acremont Nursery aged just two, competed against two other boys on the day and won a gold medal in the ‘less than 50kg/under 14 category’.

Head of King’s Ely Junior, Richard Whymark, said: “Lucas has worked so hard over the years to develop his Judo skills to this level. It is a great source of pleasure for us to see his hard work paying off this way.”

Lucas is a member of the busy King’s Ely Judo Club.

To discover more about opportunities at King’s Ely visit www.kingsely.org

Most Read

Teenager from Littleport who robbed victims at knife point in ‘frightening attacks’ sentenced to four years in young offenders’ institute

Brandon Sharp, 19, of Cottier Drive, Littleport, robbed his victims at knife point. He has been sentenced to four years detention in a young offenders’ institute. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE.

‘Wise up, size up’: Lorry flips after it hits Stuntney Road bridge in Ely – less than a week since reopening

Lorry driver faces prosecution after coming to grief today at the Stutney Road rail bridge in Ely. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Lorry crashes into ditch on A142 Isle of Ely Way

A driver had a lucky escape after their lorry ended up in a ditch on the A142 Isle of Ely Way last night (Wednesday March 6). Picture: SUBMITTED.

Imagine being on holiday and watching a live stream of burglars ransacking your Cambridgeshire home - well that’s what happened court told

Stuart Driver (toip left) and Matthew Turner (bottom right_ sentenced for their part in a burglary. The home owners saw the burglars robbing their Cambridgeshire home (bottom left) on CCTV whilst they were on holiday. The red Honda was used as a get away vehicle in a later burglary. Pictures: CAMBS POLICE

East Cambs Council to face the challenge of finding a new leader - and Cambs Mayor James Palmer a new deputy - after Charles Roberts stands down

Mayor James Palmer said that the site would be “refurbished, revamped” as he welcomed plans for the derelict site. Here he is pictured with leader of East Cambs District Council Cllr Charles Roberts. Picture: JAMES PALMER OFFICE

Most Read

Teenager from Littleport who robbed victims at knife point in ‘frightening attacks’ sentenced to four years in young offenders’ institute

Brandon Sharp, 19, of Cottier Drive, Littleport, robbed his victims at knife point. He has been sentenced to four years detention in a young offenders’ institute. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE.

‘Wise up, size up’: Lorry flips after it hits Stuntney Road bridge in Ely – less than a week since reopening

Lorry driver faces prosecution after coming to grief today at the Stutney Road rail bridge in Ely. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Lorry crashes into ditch on A142 Isle of Ely Way

A driver had a lucky escape after their lorry ended up in a ditch on the A142 Isle of Ely Way last night (Wednesday March 6). Picture: SUBMITTED.

Imagine being on holiday and watching a live stream of burglars ransacking your Cambridgeshire home - well that’s what happened court told

Stuart Driver (toip left) and Matthew Turner (bottom right_ sentenced for their part in a burglary. The home owners saw the burglars robbing their Cambridgeshire home (bottom left) on CCTV whilst they were on holiday. The red Honda was used as a get away vehicle in a later burglary. Pictures: CAMBS POLICE

East Cambs Council to face the challenge of finding a new leader - and Cambs Mayor James Palmer a new deputy - after Charles Roberts stands down

Mayor James Palmer said that the site would be “refurbished, revamped” as he welcomed plans for the derelict site. Here he is pictured with leader of East Cambs District Council Cllr Charles Roberts. Picture: JAMES PALMER OFFICE

Latest from the Ely Standard

Judo gold medal win for King’s Ely pupil Lucas

Gold medal win for judo King's Ely pupil. Picture: KING'S ELY.

Can you help council find the culprits who dumped a vast mountain of waste in the East Cambridgeshire countryside at Mepal?

Fly tipping on an industrial scale at Mepal. East Cambs Council desperately want to track down and prosecute those who dumped this material off the A142. Picture; ELY STANDARD READER

Ely man tells council of his dream to create a haven where people can ‘escape to get away from the hustle and bustle of life’

Shepherd's hut converted to eco friendly holiday lets and a bit of angling - some of the images provided by the applicant to East Cambs for a new tourism venture. Picture; EAST CAMBS PLANNING

REVIEW: Brie Larson is empowering and warrior-like as Captain Marvel, bringing feminism to the forefront of the superhero saga

Captain Marvel (12A)

Spanish lessons to be held at Ely Cathedral Conference Centre and they begin on March 15

A touch of the Mediterranean will be coming to Ely as Spanish lessons for adults will be on offer by Harriet Tuckett. Picture:: ARCHANT/GOOGLE EARTH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists