King’s Ely Junior pupil Lucas Hilcenko won a gold medal at a national Judo competition.

Lucas, 12, who lives with his family in Sutton, represented the school at the Headmasters’ and Headmistresses’ Conference (HMC) Independent School Boys’ Judo Tournament.

The competition took place at High Wycombe Judo Centre in Buckinghamshire.

Lucas, who has been a pupil at King’s Ely since joining King’s Ely Acremont Nursery aged just two, competed against two other boys on the day and won a gold medal in the ‘less than 50kg/under 14 category’.

Head of King’s Ely Junior, Richard Whymark, said: “Lucas has worked so hard over the years to develop his Judo skills to this level. It is a great source of pleasure for us to see his hard work paying off this way.”

Lucas is a member of the busy King’s Ely Judo Club.

