CARPET BOWLS: Swifts fly to the title

PUBLISHED: 10:56 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 31 July 2019

The successful Fulbourn Swifts team. Picture: SUBMITTED

Fulbourn Swifts flew to title glory in the Soham Ross Peers Carpet Bowls Summer League.

The team of David Clemmet, Anne Solly, Angelia Newling, Ann Butler, Michael Webb and Jill Jones took the crown on shots difference from closest rivals Witcham, who actually beat them in the final match of the campaign.

The presentation of trophies was performed by Clare Norton, of the Ross Peers Sports Centre, who also provided refreshments for all league teams.

Carpet Bowls Drives are being held at the venue on Wednesdays throughout the summer, from 7.30pm, with any existing or new players welcome to go along.

