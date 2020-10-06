Witchford 96 reaping the benefits of support on and off the pitch

The Witchford 96 squad with their Deanta-sponsored kit. Archant

Witchford 96 are enjoying a good season already – both on and off the pitch.

The club earned promotion to the Cambridgeshire County League Premier Division last season and have picked up a win and two draws in their opening five games.

And they have been backed off the pitch by Ely-based Deanta, who have agreed to sponsor the side for another year.

The partnership will see all players wearing the Deanta logo on shirts and training kit while the firm have donated doors for the club’s refurbishment.

First-team manager Adam Richards said: “The support given to us and generosity shown by Deanta UK, in a relatively short space of time, has been amazing.

“After gaining promotion to the Premier Division, we have identified both short and long term targets we would like to achieve as a club and it is very humbling to hear that Deanta UK are just as keen to help.”