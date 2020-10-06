Advanced search

Witchford 96 reaping the benefits of support on and off the pitch

PUBLISHED: 15:44 06 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:44 06 October 2020

The Witchford 96 squad with their Deanta-sponsored kit.

The Witchford 96 squad with their Deanta-sponsored kit.

Archant

Witchford 96 are enjoying a good season already – both on and off the pitch.

The club earned promotion to the Cambridgeshire County League Premier Division last season and have picked up a win and two draws in their opening five games.

And they have been backed off the pitch by Ely-based Deanta, who have agreed to sponsor the side for another year.

The partnership will see all players wearing the Deanta logo on shirts and training kit while the firm have donated doors for the club’s refurbishment.

First-team manager Adam Richards said: “The support given to us and generosity shown by Deanta UK, in a relatively short space of time, has been amazing.

“After gaining promotion to the Premier Division, we have identified both short and long term targets we would like to achieve as a club and it is very humbling to hear that Deanta UK are just as keen to help.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Skatepark attackers who left victim with serious facial injuries sought by police

Police released CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Burwell skatepark. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Relax, rest and recharge with staycation at luxury Cambridgeshire holiday home

A luxury home from home, Quarterway House in Ely offers everything for a group of friends or family to enjoy a hassle-free staycation that?ll leave guests feeling like celebrities. Picture: QUARTERWAY HOUSE/FACEBOOK

Concerns as Cambridge University term begins amid rise in Covid-19 infections

Term begins at Cambridge University amid a rise in Covid-19 infections across the county. Pictured is pro-vice-chancellor for enterprise and business relations, professor Andy Neely OBE. Picture: University of Cambridge

Poor weather doesn’t put off London Marathon runner

Littleport runner Karen Wells completed the London Marathon distance and has raised £1,416.50 for Children with Cancer UK. Pictures: Lyn and Cathy Gibb-de Swarte

Coffee company and restaurant chef team up to open bagel bar

Silver Oak Coffee and Josh Held, the Cambridge chef and former general manager of 68 Market Street will open The Bagel Bar at the former home of Tea For Two in Ely. Picture: SUPPLIED