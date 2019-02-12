NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: One point gained and two new faces for Soham Town Rangers

Josh Dawkin (right) has joined Soham Town Rangers on a dual registration deal from St Ives Town. Archant

Strike ace Sam Mulready continued his prolific run of form as Soham Town Rangers collected another valuable Bostik League North Division point last Saturday.

Sam Mulready hit Soham Town Rangers' late equaliser against Brentwood. Picture: SOHAM TOWN RANGERS FC Sam Mulready hit Soham Town Rangers' late equaliser against Brentwood. Picture: SOHAM TOWN RANGERS FC

Mulready took his goal tally to nine in seven league games so far in 2019 with a double-strike in a 3-3 draw against Brentwood Town at Julius Martin Lane.

Ryan Auger gave Rangers the advantage after just three minutes, but they were pegged back early in the second half.

A flurry of three goals in the space of six minutes followed with Mulready briefly putting Soham back ahead before Brentwood struck twice.

Mulready then hit a leveller with 10 minutes to go as the spoils were shared.

“We played really well in the first half, but conceded a sloppy goal that allowed Brentwood to level,” said Rangers player/assistant boss Erkan Okay.

“I thought we’d learned our lesson when going back in front, but we then collapsed and found ourselves behind.

“But Sam came up with an important goal to get us level. We showed a lot of character and it’s a point gained as far as I’m concerned.”

Rangers handed a debut to new recruit Owen Wallis against Brentwood. The defender has arrived on a dual registration deal from higher-level side St Ives Town.

But Rangers saw wideman Joe Carden depart for fellow Bostik League North Division side Bury Town last week.

Soham, who remain seven points clear of the drop-zone, go to mid-table side Grays Athletic this Saturday, 3pm – and they will have two new players in their squad for the trip to Essex.

Rangers have drafted in wideman Josh Dawkin on a dual registration deal from St Ives and also snapped up young Cambridge United keeper Craig Foxhall on a work experience loan with regular number one Josh Pope injured.

Dawkin has been out for almost two years after suffering a horror leg break, but is a high-class player who came through the Norwich City youth system.

Okay added: “Josh is a terrific player and would be a valuable asset to any club at our level.

“We just want to help him build his confidence back up and get minutes on the pitch.

“We’re struggling in terms of numbers for the next few weeks so this move comes at a really good time for both parties.

“St Ives have already helped us massively by allowing us to sign Owen Wallis and Jordan Patrick on dual registration deals, and it is great to be able to have Josh with us as well.”

* Rangers saw their hopes of county glory ended on Tuesday night.

A much-changed side were beaten 2-0 at current Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division leaders Histon in a Cambs Invitation Cup semi-final.

Another local side, Ely City, will face Histon in the county final on April 10.

The Robins beat Wisbech Town on penalties in the other semi on Tuesday.