Isleham Whites boosted off the pitch thanks to new sponsorship

Callum Payne wearing the new Isleham Whites Under 9s kit sponsored by Bloor Homes, which is expected to launch its development in the village in September. Pictures: SUPPLIED/BLOOR HOMES Archant

A junior football team has been boosted off the pitch thanks to new sponsorship.

Isleham Whites Under 9s received a donation from developer Bloor Homes Eastern to help the club purchase new kits ahead of next season.

Bloor Homes are currently building a development off Fordham Road in Isleham, which is expected to include two, three and four-bedroom houses and bungalows to be launched in September to help meet what the developer said is already high demand.

Carrie Claxton, regionals sales director at Bloor Homes Eastern, said: “We are very proud to be supporting Isleham Whites FC. As a responsible housebuilder, we are committed to working with the local communities in which we develop.

“When we found out about the team’s need for new kits, we were keen to help out. We wish the football club the best of luck for the upcoming season.”

