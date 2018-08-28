NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Ely City chasing a derby boost in their survival battle

Striker Alex Theobald could feature for Ely City for the first time this season. Archant

Ely City boss Brady Stone has challenged his players to collect their biggest win of the season.

That is how the Robins chief would view Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division derby success at Newmarket Town this Saturday, 3pm.

City have lost their last three games to slide into relegation danger and urgently need to arrest their slump.

Stone said: “It is a huge game at Newmarket and a positive result would do wonders for us.

“In fact I would go as far as saying that it would be our biggest win of the season if we were able to win there.

“We need a spark to get us going again. We’re moving into the nitty gritty of the season and every point is crucial.”

City triumphed 2-0 in the reverse fixture back in August, but have since tumbled out of the FA Vase and the League Challenge Cup to Newmarket.

They are boosted by the involvement of striker Alex Theobald for the first time this season after a persistent groin injury.

Fellow frontman Sam Reed returns after a layoff with a hamstring issue while Lewis Hook and Joe Brannan are both in contention after coming through a couple of reserve outings.