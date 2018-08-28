Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Holder at the double as Ely City continue revival

PUBLISHED: 11:44 19 December 2018

Ely City boss Brady Stone is delighted with the impact made by striker Steve Holder.

Ely City boss Brady Stone is delighted with the impact made by striker Steve Holder.

Archant

Boss Brady Stone saluted the impact of striking star Steve Holder as Ely City continued their revival last Saturday.

The veteran forward bagged both goals as the Robins claimed a 2-1 victory against Kirkley & Pakefield in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

City went ahead midway through the first half when Holder volleyed in after a Jamie Alsop was parried into his path.

The visitors levelled just before the break, but City regained the advantage 10 minutes into the second half.

And it was the same two players involved as another Alsop set piece was headed in by Holder at the back post.

Chances were at a premium during the remainder of the game, but City keeper Harry Reynolds pulled off one important save to keep them ahead late on.

That ensured they climbed up to 13th place in the standings and inflicted a first away defeat of the season on their Suffolk opponents

“Steve has been a brilliant addition,” said Stone. “He’s scored five times in four games and he’s not even fully fit yet!

“But it’s not just his goals that have been valuable. He is fantastic on and off the pitch.

“Steve has played at good levels in his career and knows the game inside out. If he talks everyone listens.

“He was outstanding on Saturday and really led from the front on a day when the conditions were awful.

“It wasn’t pretty by any means, but the lads worked hard to do exactly what was needed to get the win.”

Ely have enjoyed a dramatic turnaround in fortunes of late.

Stone’s men endured a torrid run when picking up just one point from 10 Premier Division games, but they’ve now bagged 10 points in their last four outings.

Ely’s excellent form will be put to the test in their next two games. They go to third-placed Stowmarket this Saturday, 3pm, ahead of early 11am kick-off at Godmanchester Rovers, who sit second, on Boxing Day.

“We lost so many important players in such a short space of time earlier in the season,” added Stone. “We had to bring in a lot of young lads and it was hard for them when things weren’t going well.

“But we’ve gradually got players back fit and adding the likes of Harry and Steve has also been a real help.

“We’ve got ourselves moving in the right direction again and there is no pressure on us in our next two games.

“Hopefully Stowmarket and Godmanchester both take us lightly and we’re capable of punishing them if they do that.”

Striker Sam Reed will miss both games due to a hamstring injury and full-back Daniel Jeffrey is out with a calf problem.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ely Standard visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ely Standard staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ely Standard account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Hours after CCTV images were plastered over social media, shoplifter hands back stolen item, shop accepts apology and closes the book on the incident

Little Roos closes the book on shoplifting incident after thief hands back stolen gift set and store accepts his apology. A social media campaign had circulated CCTV images of him. Picture: LITTLE ROOS

Fordham Primary is among the top three schools in Cambridgeshire

Fordham Primary School plans. It has been rated among the top three primary schools in Cambridgeshire. Picture: FORDHAM PRIMARY

Ely man and his brother who submitted multiple versions of their tax returns to claim repayments of nearly £50,000 are sentenced for tax fraud

Two brothers - including one from Ely - who submitted multiple versions of their tax returns to claim repayments of nearly £50,000 have been sentenced for tax fraud. Picture: HM REVENUE & CUSTOMS.

Stabbing at Wicken near Soham - two men aged 56 and 59 to appear in court on January 11 say Cambridgeshire Police

Two charged following alleged stabbing incident at Wicken; both suspects to appear in court on January 11. Picture: GOOGLE

Woman remains in critical condition following M11 smash

The collision took place on the M11 [stock image]. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Most Read

An open letter to Lewis Hamilton from Stevenage’s People for People founder after ‘slums’ comment

Lewis Hamilton is interviewed on stage during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 at Birmingham Genting Arena. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

Lewis Hamilton criticised for calling Stevenage ‘the slums’ in BBC SPOTY speech

Lewis Hamilton is interviewed on stage during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 at Birmingham Genting Arena. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

Body found in Arlesey river identified as 17-year-old boy

A man has been arrested in Letchworth in connection with a murder in Hoddesdon.

Terminal cancer patient abused by Stevenage neighbours over disabled parking bay

Arthur Campion has terminal cancer and the council has painted a disabled space opposite his home, but neighbours keep parking in it. Picture: DANNY LOO

Man found dead in Arlesey river

Police are investigating after a body was found in a river in Arlesey. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Ely Standard

Mayor Palmer’s town councillor father refused permission to build two chalet bungalows at Soham in a next door field

Soham town councillor Christopher Palmer (right) has been refused permission to build two bungalows next to his son. Mayor James Palmer, in Soham. East Cambs Council says there were no special circumstances to allow it. Picture: ELY STANDARD

Tory county councillor claims Mayor James Palmer removed chief executive for failing to control staffing costs but admits ‘I have no evidence for what happened’

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Holder at the double as Ely City continue revival

Ely City boss Brady Stone is delighted with the impact made by striker Steve Holder.

Pete Tong at Newmarket nights next summer

Pete Tong - Ibiza Classics - at Newmarket Raceourse

Hours after CCTV images were plastered over social media, shoplifter hands back stolen item, shop accepts apology and closes the book on the incident

Little Roos closes the book on shoplifting incident after thief hands back stolen gift set and store accepts his apology. A social media campaign had circulated CCTV images of him. Picture: LITTLE ROOS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists