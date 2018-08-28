Thurlow Nunn Premier: Stowmarket Town 2 Ely City 2

Ely City boss Brady Stone Archant

Ely City battled to an impressive point against high-flying Stowmarket to enjoy some Christmas cheer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alex Batten put the Robins ahead on 13 minutes, but the third-placed hosts – looking to protect a 10-game unbeaten run – hit back to level when striker Remi Garrett turned and finished well into the bottom corner.

The visitors soaked up some pressure, with Matt Paine heading wide, before Steve Holder fired just wide from 25 yards as the first half ended all square.

But they fell behind just five minutes after the restart, after Reynolds had produced an impressive double save only for the ball to go into the net off one of his own players.

It was all square again just five minutes later, though, as Ely were awarded a penalty and Holder blasted home from the spot.

Holder shot just wide after a fine pass from CJ Lewis, while Josh Lowe was unsuccessful with a long-range attempt.

And Lewis had an effort cleared off the line by Sam Nunn, before Stow almost snatched a last-minute winner when Garrett’s cross found Leon Ottley-Gooch who shot just wide.

Having extended their unbeaten run to four matches, Ely were due to visit Godmanchester on Boxing Day.

They host Haverhill Rovers on Saturday in their final match of the year.