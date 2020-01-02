Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Brady Stone bows out as Ely City chief with a valuable point

PUBLISHED: 10:23 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:23 02 January 2020

Brady Stone and Martin Grey following the final game of their Ely City reign. Picture: FRASER BADCOCK

Brady Stone and Martin Grey following the final game of their Ely City reign. Picture: FRASER BADCOCK

Archant

Brady Stone insists he has no regrets about stepping away from the Ely City hotseat.

Stone's near six-year Robins reign came to an end when they drew 1-1 with Haverhill Rovers on Friday night.

Striker Steve Holder hit an equaliser as the spoils were shared in front of a 200-plus crowd at The Demcom Stadium.

And while Stone - and assistant boss Martin Grey - couldn't go out with a bang by claiming victory, they did collect a valuable point in City's survival battle before handing over control to new bosses Luke McAvoy and Ben Farmer.

Stone said: "I felt it was the right time to step aside when I made the decision a month ago . . . and nothing has changed my view.

"Myself and Martin have had some great times with a promotion, two county cup wins and a great run in the FA Vase.

"I don't mind admitting I got pretty emotional on Friday night but that's because the club means so much to me and I'm very proud of everything we've achieved.

"But it is definitely time for new faces with fresh ideas which Luke and Ben will bring to the club.

"We would have loved to go out on a high with a win, but it wasn't to be. A draw was the right result and both teams seemed happy to settle for that.

"The main thing was not losing the game and we managed to pick up another point which could prove to be important in staying up.

"Sitting second-bottom is not an ideal position to be in, but the table doesn't lie at this stage of the season.

"We haven't won enough games and we've been punished for making a few too many mistakes while not punishing other teams ourselves."

Stone and Grey received a guard of honour from their City players as they left the pitch at full-time on Friday night. It was something Stone described as a 'lovely touch'.

New chiefs McAvoy and Farmer begin their tenure with a trip to Whitton United this Saturday, 3pm, as City look for another positive result in the battle to dodge the drop.

Only the team finishing bottom of the Premier Division are certain to be relegated this season.

City are currently three points clear of basement boys Hadleigh who boast two games in hand.

