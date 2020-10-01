Junior footballers aim to roar to success thanks to new kit sponsor

A junior football team hopes to roar to success this season after securing a new sponsor for the 2020-21 season.

The Animal Experience has sponsored Stretham Sporting under 8s in the Cambridgeshire Mini Soccer League, the first time they have offered sponsorship to a sports organisation.

A spokesperson for The Animal Experience, a family-run zoo and animal centre based in Stretham, said: “We believe in helping local organisations where possible and sponsoring the Stretham Sporting under 8s team kit was a great opportunity to advertise ourselves in the local community and also support a great team for children.

“We are very proud to have been able to do this particularly with the current circumstances as many small organisations are struggling to raise much-needed funds.”

The Animal Experience also offers educational experiences with animals ranging from reptiles to birds of prey, as well as teaching at schools and colleges to raise awareness of the centre.

