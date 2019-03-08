JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Soham United celebrate successful campaign at annual presentation evening

Soham United FC held their annual presentation evening recently. Picture: CLAIRE THOMPSON Archant

Soham United Football Club celebrated a memorable season at their presentation evening recently.

Carmen Quinn-Nicholls won the Players' Player award for the Under 12 Girls. Picture: CLAIRE THOMPSON Carmen Quinn-Nicholls won the Players' Player award for the Under 12 Girls. Picture: CLAIRE THOMPSON

Presentations were made to all children, with special trophies for most improved player, manager's player and players' player being awarded.

The fun-filled day at the club's Qua Fen Common base also hosted a barbecue, inter-team matches and a players vs coaches match, the coaching team coming out 4-1 winners!

The club has overseen rapid growth over the last three years, which now welcomes 160 children every week and next season, will be home to 18 youth teams, a men's and a veteran's team.

The club are looking for new players for their under 13, under 14 and men's team for next season.

For further information, call Gaynor Fisher on 07825599172 or email sohamunitedfc@hotmail.co.uk.

There are also sponsorship opportunities available for the following campaign, including advertising boards and kits.

If interested, call Claire Thompson on 07790762148 or visit www.sohamunited.co.uk to submit a contact form.