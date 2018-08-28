Football: Soham Town Rangers seek more rewards

Josh Pope of Soham Town Rangers. Picture: SOHAM TOWN RANGERS Archant

Soham Town Rangers will look to begin 2019 the same way they ended 2018 – with a win over one of their Bostik North relegation rivals.

Romford are the visitors to Julius Martin Lane on Saturday, after Robbie Mason’s men saw off Dereham Town by a single goal last weekend.

Beaten 3-0 at home by Bury Town on Boxing Day, in front of a bumper 300 strong crowd, the Greens travelled to Aldiss Park for a real ‘six-pointer’ to face a Dereham side who had taken only two points from their last seven matches.

And after a goalless first half, they claimed the only goal of the day within a minute of the restart through Callum Russell’s second goal of the season.

Captain Joshua Pope, elder brother of Burnley and England goalkeeper Nick, preserved his clean sheet as Rangers secured a third win in six outings to climb to 17th in the table.

And they will hope for more success against a struggling Romford side who had lost 10 of their last 11 league matches before hosting Grays Athletic on New Year’s Day, before facing high-flying Coggeshall Town a week later.

Assistant manager Erkan Okay said: “Seeing that performance and that togetherness makes me proud as anything.

“Absolute joy to watch and could’ve won by more. Clean sheet and an away win. Keep the faith.”