Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Football: Soham Town Rangers seek more rewards

PUBLISHED: 09:30 02 January 2019

Josh Pope of Soham Town Rangers. Picture: SOHAM TOWN RANGERS

Josh Pope of Soham Town Rangers. Picture: SOHAM TOWN RANGERS

Archant

Soham Town Rangers will look to begin 2019 the same way they ended 2018 – with a win over one of their Bostik North relegation rivals.

Romford are the visitors to Julius Martin Lane on Saturday, after Robbie Mason’s men saw off Dereham Town by a single goal last weekend.

Beaten 3-0 at home by Bury Town on Boxing Day, in front of a bumper 300 strong crowd, the Greens travelled to Aldiss Park for a real ‘six-pointer’ to face a Dereham side who had taken only two points from their last seven matches.

And after a goalless first half, they claimed the only goal of the day within a minute of the restart through Callum Russell’s second goal of the season.

Captain Joshua Pope, elder brother of Burnley and England goalkeeper Nick, preserved his clean sheet as Rangers secured a third win in six outings to climb to 17th in the table.

And they will hope for more success against a struggling Romford side who had lost 10 of their last 11 league matches before hosting Grays Athletic on New Year’s Day, before facing high-flying Coggeshall Town a week later.

Assistant manager Erkan Okay said: “Seeing that performance and that togetherness makes me proud as anything.

“Absolute joy to watch and could’ve won by more. Clean sheet and an away win. Keep the faith.”

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ely Standard visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ely Standard staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ely Standard account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Cold storage facility expansion at Turners of Soham could lead to ‘archaeological investigation’

Haulage company Turners of Soham will have to undergo an archaeological investigation before extension plans. Picture: STEVE WILLIAMS

Ely Slimming World consultant Sharon is worth her weight in gold says TV host Rylan Clark-Neal

Slimming World Consultant Sharon Heaps meets singer and presenter Rylan Clark-Neal

Protestors will be at Ely station to campaign against train ticket price rise

Ely rail fare protest 2019 by members of the Labour Party.

Houses on ‘tranquil’ road in Chettisham to be approved despite ‘strong opposition’ petition from residents

Plans to build houses on a ‘peaceful and tranquil’ road in Chettisham are set to be approved despite a petition from 19 residents. Picture: EAST CAMBS DISTRICT COUNCIL

Murder investigation launches after a man dies five days after being stabbed in his home

Andrew Sammons, of Wisbech, died after he was stabbed in his home two days before Christmas.

Most Read

Air ambulance at scene of head-on crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Will he hang around if he doesn’t get what he’s asking for?’ - skipper urges Evans to back Lambert

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

#includeImage($article, 225)

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 3-2 home defeat to Millwall

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ely Standard

Protestors will be at Ely station to campaign against train ticket price rise

Ely rail fare protest 2019 by members of the Labour Party.

Football: Soham Town Rangers seek more rewards

Josh Pope of Soham Town Rangers. Picture: SOHAM TOWN RANGERS

Ely Netball Club raise £118 for Alzheimer’s Society at Christmas charity raffle

The Ely Netball Club has raised £118 for the Alzheimer’s Society at their Christmas charity raffle. Picture: ELY NETBALL CLUB

Murder investigation launches after a man dies five days after being stabbed in his home

Andrew Sammons, of Wisbech, died after he was stabbed in his home two days before Christmas.

Demand on NHS 111 service on the increase in Cambridgeshire

NHS 111
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists