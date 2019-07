NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Soham Town Rangers 2019 Fixtures

Sam Mulready in action for Soham Town Rangers. Picture: ROBERT CAMPION Archant

Soham Town Rangers face a tough opening day visit of the new campaign in Division One North of the BetVictor Isthmian League.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Greens visit Maldon & Tiptree, who finished third last term, on Saturday, August 3, with a trip to local rivals Bury Town on Boxing Day also to look forward to.

JULY

Sat 27

Mildenhall Town - 15:00 (A)

Pre-Season Friendly

Mon 29

Godmanchester Rovers - 19:45 (A)

Pre-Season Friendly

AUGUST

Sat 3

Yaxley - 15:00 (H)

Pre-Season Friendly

Tues 6

Royston Town - 19:45 (H)

Pre-Season Friendly

Sat 10

Wisbech Town - 15:00 (A)

Pre-Season Friendly

Sat 17

Maldon & Tiptree - 15:00 (A)

BetVictor Isthmian Div 1 N

Tues 20

Histon - 19:45 (H)

BetVictor Isthmian Div 1 N

Sat 24

Biggleswade United or Swaffham Town - 15:00 (H)

Emirates FA Cup

Mon 26

Dereham Town - 15:00 (A)

BetVictor Isthmian Div 1 N

Sat 31

Felixstowe & Walton United - 15:00 (H)

BetVictor Isthmian Div 1 N

SEPTEMBER

Sat 14

Grays Athletic - 15:00 (A)

BetVictor Isthmian Div 1 N

Tues 17

Cambridge City - 19:45 (H)

BetVictor Isthmian Div 1 N

Sat 21

Heybridge Swifts - 15:00 (A)

BetVictor Isthmian Div 1 N

OCTOBER

Sat 5

Canvey Island - 15:00 (H)

BetVictor Isthmian Div 1 N

Sat 12

Lincoln United or Bury Town - 15:00 (H)

Buildbase FA Trophy

Sat 19

AFC Sudbury - 15:00 (A)

BetVictor Isthmian Div 1 N

Sat 26

You may also want to watch:

Tilbury - 15:00 (H)

BetVictor Isthmian Div 1 N

NOVEMBER

Sat 2

Romford - 15:00 (A)

BetVictor Isthmian Div 1 N

Sat 9

Great Wakering Rovers - 15:00 (H)

BetVictor Isthmian Div 1 N

Sat 16

Aveley - 15:00 (A)

BetVictor Isthmian Div 1 N

Sat 23

Coggeshall Town - 15:00 (A)

BetVictor Isthmian Div 1 N

Sat 30

Witham Town - 15:00 (H)

BetVictor Isthmian Div 1 N

DECEMBER

Sat 7

Brentwood Town - 15:00 (A)

BetVictor Isthmian Div 1 N

Sat 14

Basildon United - 15:00 (H)

BetVictor Isthmian Div 1 N

Thurs 26

Bury Town - 15:00 (A)

BetVictor Isthmian Div 1 N

Sat 28

Dereham Town - 15:00 (H)

BetVictor Isthmian Div 1 N