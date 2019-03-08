Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

FA Cup: Soham Town Rangers 2 Biggleswade United 0

PUBLISHED: 18:55 24 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:55 24 August 2019

The FA Cup (pic: Mike Egerton/PA)

The FA Cup (pic: Mike Egerton/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Soham Town Rangers booked their place in the next round of the FA Cup thanks to two early goals on Saturday.

And it proved to be a family affair as they banked £2,890 prize money and a place in the hat for the first qualifying round draw.

They went into the tie on the back of two successive defeats in BetVictor Isthmian League North, having lost 3-1 at home to Maldon and 3-2 at Histon in midweek.

But only 12 minutes had been played when Toby Andrews put the Greens ahead.

And twin brother Jake doubled the home side's lead just six minutes later to leave Biggleswade United with a mountain to climb.

You may also want to watch:

The visitors, having also started their season with back-to-back losses, were unable to find a way back in the time that remained, though, as Soham secured victory.

And assistant manager Erkan Okay took to social media to show his delight, tweeting: "Clean sheet, in the hat, job done @SohamTownRanger."

Soham return to league action on Bank Holiday Monday with a trip to Dereham Town.

Soham Town: Pope, Russell, Brown, Clayton, Groves, Okay, Patrick, J Andrews, Allan, Mulready, T Andrews (Hall 84).

Subs: Watson, Auger.

Attendance: 109.

Most Read

INTERVIEW: What traders think should be done to revive shopping in Ely High Street

What traders think should be done to revive shopping in Ely High Street. Wendy Gamble, from lighting and gift shop Kays of Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Driver who assaulted motorist with car keys after believing they ‘pulled in front of him’ on main Cambridgeshire road is sentenced

Footage shows a Mercedes driver sprinting towards another motorist and assaulting them with car keys on the A14. Picture: Supplied / Cambs Cops

GCSE results 2019: 59 per cent of students at Ely College score grades 4-9 in English and mathematics

Pupils at Ely College have opened their GCSE results and 59 per cent of students achieved grades 4-9 in English and mathematics. Picture: ELY COLLEGE

Mayor Palmer submits £264m A10 bid - fingers crossed this could signal the beginning of the end for nightmare travel between Ely and Cambridge

Mayor James Palmer who has submitted a £264m bid on behalf of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority to start work on dualling of the A10 between Ely and Cambridge. Picture; RMG

GCSE results 2019: Witchford Village College principal Daniel Baxby praises hard-working students on exam results day

Witchford Village College principal Daniel Baxby has praised his hard-working students on GCSE results day. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

INTERVIEW: What traders think should be done to revive shopping in Ely High Street

What traders think should be done to revive shopping in Ely High Street. Wendy Gamble, from lighting and gift shop Kays of Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Driver who assaulted motorist with car keys after believing they ‘pulled in front of him’ on main Cambridgeshire road is sentenced

Footage shows a Mercedes driver sprinting towards another motorist and assaulting them with car keys on the A14. Picture: Supplied / Cambs Cops

GCSE results 2019: 59 per cent of students at Ely College score grades 4-9 in English and mathematics

Pupils at Ely College have opened their GCSE results and 59 per cent of students achieved grades 4-9 in English and mathematics. Picture: ELY COLLEGE

Mayor Palmer submits £264m A10 bid - fingers crossed this could signal the beginning of the end for nightmare travel between Ely and Cambridge

Mayor James Palmer who has submitted a £264m bid on behalf of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority to start work on dualling of the A10 between Ely and Cambridge. Picture; RMG

GCSE results 2019: Witchford Village College principal Daniel Baxby praises hard-working students on exam results day

Witchford Village College principal Daniel Baxby has praised his hard-working students on GCSE results day. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Ely Standard

FA Cup: Soham Town Rangers 2 Biggleswade United 0

The FA Cup (pic: Mike Egerton/PA)

‘Exactly the sort of thing that the village has been calling out for a long time’ - how happiness in Haddenham is a burger van in the car park

Happiness for some in Haddenham is the decision to grant a licence for this burger van to operate nightly from the social club car park. But not everyone was in agreement, as a council sub committee was to hear. Picture; APPLICANT

Heroin addict mum from Wisbech spared jail after judge tells her - and second defendant too - that they both need help

Michelle Wright of Wisbech was spared jail for dealing and taking heroin after a judge decided she needed help. A second woman was also spared jail for similar offences. . Photo: Lisa Selby/Bluebaglife

Ely police station falls silent as colleagues honour the memory of Oxfordshire police officer killed whilst attending a burglary

A symbolic lone helmet posted to the Policing East Cambridgeshire Facebook page as part of a tribute to PC Andrew Harper (right) who was killed whilst on duty. Ely officers held a minute's silence to honour their fallen colleague. Picture; POLICE

REVIEW: Angel Has Fallen is an edge of your seat ultra-violent action blockbuster with a deeper message about unnecessary war at its heart

Gerard Butler returns as special agent Mike Banning in Angel Has Fallen. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists