FA Cup: Soham Town Rangers 2 Biggleswade United 0

The FA Cup (pic: Mike Egerton/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Soham Town Rangers booked their place in the next round of the FA Cup thanks to two early goals on Saturday.

And it proved to be a family affair as they banked £2,890 prize money and a place in the hat for the first qualifying round draw.

They went into the tie on the back of two successive defeats in BetVictor Isthmian League North, having lost 3-1 at home to Maldon and 3-2 at Histon in midweek.

But only 12 minutes had been played when Toby Andrews put the Greens ahead.

And twin brother Jake doubled the home side's lead just six minutes later to leave Biggleswade United with a mountain to climb.

The visitors, having also started their season with back-to-back losses, were unable to find a way back in the time that remained, though, as Soham secured victory.

And assistant manager Erkan Okay took to social media to show his delight, tweeting: "Clean sheet, in the hat, job done @SohamTownRanger."

Soham return to league action on Bank Holiday Monday with a trip to Dereham Town.

Soham Town: Pope, Russell, Brown, Clayton, Groves, Okay, Patrick, J Andrews, Allan, Mulready, T Andrews (Hall 84).

Subs: Watson, Auger.

Attendance: 109.