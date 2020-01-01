Soham Town Rangers slapped with FA suspensions after placing football bets

Soham Town Rangers have been slapped with FA suspensions in relation to betting involving five squad members.

Matthew Allan has been suspended from all football-related activity for six months and handed a £250 fine, after breaching FA Rule E8 after placing 254 bets on football matches between January 27, 2017 and November 3, 2019.

Teammate Callum Russell, also in breach of FA Rule E8 in respect of 1,593 bets placed on football matches between August 27, 2015 and October 28, 2019, was handed a two-month suspension from all football-related activity, with the last month suspended for two years.

Manager Robbie Mason and assistant Erkan Okay were fined £300 each for their betting activities between August 9, 2014 - December 22, 2018 and August 10, 2014 and August 12, 2017.

Meanwhile, Marcus Hall was given a £4,400 fine after placing 6,314 bets on football matches between August 1, 2014 and September 10, 2019.

It is believed speculation surrounding betting increased after a leading bookmaker offered odds for Soham's pre-season friendly with Newmarket Town, which was then investigated by the FA.

In a statement, Soham Town Rangers said: "Since last summer, the committee and players of Soham Town Rangers Football Club have been supporting FA investigations into football betting.

"From the start, our club has been proven to have acted in good faith, including an FA discussion evening pre-season for all players.

"As a result of the investigations, some individual players have been found guilty of breaching the FA rules and have been punished accordingly.

"Soham Town Rangers fully acknowledge the punishments and support the FA in all matters.

"Our club will continue to co-operate with the FA in any way requested. As this is a continuing investigation, we will make no further comment at this time.

"We will leave the FA to publish what they wish with nothing coming from our club regarding any player.

"If you would like to speak to our club on this matter, please contact Vice Chairman Mark Goldsack on 07831 168899."