Advanced search

Soham Town Rangers slapped with FA suspensions after placing football bets

PUBLISHED: 17:41 25 February 2020

Soham Town Rangers have been hit with FA suspensions in relation to football bets. Picture: SOHAM TOWN RANGERS FC

Soham Town Rangers have been hit with FA suspensions in relation to football bets. Picture: SOHAM TOWN RANGERS FC

Archant

Soham Town Rangers have been slapped with FA suspensions in relation to betting involving five squad members.

Soham Town Rangers assistant manager, Erkan Okay has also been hit with an FA suspension. Picture: SOHAM TOWN RANGERSSoham Town Rangers assistant manager, Erkan Okay has also been hit with an FA suspension. Picture: SOHAM TOWN RANGERS

Matthew Allan has been suspended from all football-related activity for six months and handed a £250 fine, after breaching FA Rule E8 after placing 254 bets on football matches between January 27, 2017 and November 3, 2019.

Teammate Callum Russell, also in breach of FA Rule E8 in respect of 1,593 bets placed on football matches between August 27, 2015 and October 28, 2019, was handed a two-month suspension from all football-related activity, with the last month suspended for two years.

Manager Robbie Mason and assistant Erkan Okay were fined £300 each for their betting activities between August 9, 2014 - December 22, 2018 and August 10, 2014 and August 12, 2017.

Meanwhile, Marcus Hall was given a £4,400 fine after placing 6,314 bets on football matches between August 1, 2014 and September 10, 2019.

It is believed speculation surrounding betting increased after a leading bookmaker offered odds for Soham's pre-season friendly with Newmarket Town, which was then investigated by the FA.

In a statement, Soham Town Rangers said: "Since last summer, the committee and players of Soham Town Rangers Football Club have been supporting FA investigations into football betting.

"From the start, our club has been proven to have acted in good faith, including an FA discussion evening pre-season for all players.

"As a result of the investigations, some individual players have been found guilty of breaching the FA rules and have been punished accordingly.

"Soham Town Rangers fully acknowledge the punishments and support the FA in all matters.

"Our club will continue to co-operate with the FA in any way requested. As this is a continuing investigation, we will make no further comment at this time.

"We will leave the FA to publish what they wish with nothing coming from our club regarding any player.

You may also want to watch:

"If you would like to speak to our club on this matter, please contact Vice Chairman Mark Goldsack on 07831 168899."

Most Read

‘Arsonists’ torch car in early-morning attack – leaving firefighters tackling deliberate blaze until 5am

A car was reportedly set alight by arsonists on Upherds Lane in Ely on February 24 at 4am. Picture: Google Maps

Seven suspected illegal immigrants found in back of lorry in Chatteris

Seven suspected illegal immigrants were found in the back of a lorry when police stopped the vehicle in Fenton Way, Chatteris this morning. Picture: MARTYN JOLLEY

Disgruntled employees ‘left without final pay cheques’ and told ‘not to come in’ after Economy Windows shuts up shop

At least 12 jobs have been lost at Economy Windows in Wisbech after they shut up shop without warning. Picture: Archant/Archive

Drink driver arrested for being almost three times the legal limit

A drink driver was arrested for being almost three times the legal limit in Cambridge city centre. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS

Oven cleaning company suspends work in parts of Ely as there’s nowhere to park

Oven cleaning firm says they can no longer help customers in Ely city centre because of parking issues. Picture; OVEN CLEANING SERVICES

Most Read

‘Arsonists’ torch car in early-morning attack – leaving firefighters tackling deliberate blaze until 5am

A car was reportedly set alight by arsonists on Upherds Lane in Ely on February 24 at 4am. Picture: Google Maps

Seven suspected illegal immigrants found in back of lorry in Chatteris

Seven suspected illegal immigrants were found in the back of a lorry when police stopped the vehicle in Fenton Way, Chatteris this morning. Picture: MARTYN JOLLEY

Disgruntled employees ‘left without final pay cheques’ and told ‘not to come in’ after Economy Windows shuts up shop

At least 12 jobs have been lost at Economy Windows in Wisbech after they shut up shop without warning. Picture: Archant/Archive

Drink driver arrested for being almost three times the legal limit

A drink driver was arrested for being almost three times the legal limit in Cambridge city centre. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS

Oven cleaning company suspends work in parts of Ely as there’s nowhere to park

Oven cleaning firm says they can no longer help customers in Ely city centre because of parking issues. Picture; OVEN CLEANING SERVICES

Latest from the Ely Standard

Oven cleaning company suspends work in parts of Ely as there’s nowhere to park

Oven cleaning firm says they can no longer help customers in Ely city centre because of parking issues. Picture; OVEN CLEANING SERVICES

Soham Town Rangers slapped with FA suspensions after placing football bets

Soham Town Rangers have been hit with FA suspensions in relation to football bets. Picture: SOHAM TOWN RANGERS FC

Photographer launches charity that offers terminally ill children the chance to appear in their own fantasy worlds

Cambridgeshire-based charity offers terminally ill children the chance to take part in fantasy photoshoots.

HORSE RACING: Nearly three hundred riders take centre stage for Isleham Horse Trials

Nearly three hundred riders will take centre stage at the Isleham Horse Trials. Picture: ROB MORRIS

Seven suspected illegal immigrants found in back of lorry in Chatteris

Seven suspected illegal immigrants were found in the back of a lorry when police stopped the vehicle in Fenton Way, Chatteris this morning. Picture: MARTYN JOLLEY
Drive 24