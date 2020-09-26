Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 19:39 26 September 2020 | UPDATED: 19:39 26 September 2020

Soham Town Rangers player-manager Robbie Mason has urged his team to pick themselves up after their FA Trophy defeat to Corby Town. Picture: DAN MASON

Soham Town Rangers player-boss Robbie Mason admitted his team needs to quickly show some fight if they are to bounce back from more cup heartbreak.

The Greens were beaten 3-0 by fellow step four outfit Corby Town in an FA Trophy first round qualifying tie on Saturday, just five days after exiting the FA Cup to Hashtag United on penalties.

Two goals inside six first-half minutes before a Stephen Diggin penalty 13 minutes after the break ensured Soham’s winless run so far this season would go on in their second home game of the campaign.

“We didn’t turn up. We were under pressure straight away, we conceded two early on and from thereon we didn’t look like getting back into it,” Mason said.

“We changed our shape in the second-half and thought we had a little joy, got into good positions, but gave away a needless penalty and it was game over.

“You have to hold your hands up on certain days and that was one of those days where the best team won.”

It took Soham until the closing stages of the first-half to trouble their Southern League Division One Central visitors, but overall, they struggled to weather the Corby storm.

The hosts’ misery was compounded as forward Callum Russell was sent off after two challenges in a minute, in a game missing last season’s top scorer Sam Mulready to a shoulder injury.

Mason knows replacing Mulready will be tough ahead of a tricky run of games, starting with a trip to Histon in the Isthmian League North Division on Tuesday, September 29 (7.45pm), but hopes his team can learn from their mistakes in a bid to achieve their play-off ambitions.

“We’ve got some lads we’re trying to look at to step up, but if that doesn’t happen, we’re going to have to go shopping,” Mason said.

“Muz is 25 goals plus a year, so to replace that is going to be tough.

“Probably in the next two or three weeks, players will start becoming available and that’s where we’ve got to strike when the iron’s hot.

“You’ve got to pick yourself up against decent opposition; you can’t take your foot off the ball. This year, we’re trying to push for the top six and I think the Corby game was an eye-opener.

“No one in this league will put their arm round you and go ‘don’t worry, we’ll help you out’. It’s down to us to pick ourselves up and make sure we determine our own fate.”

Soham Town Rangers: Josh Pope ©, Ash Walter, Sam Kelly, Jon Kaye, Lee Chaffey (sub Ally Conway, 66’), Cameron Watson, Joe Carden (sub Alfie Connor, 46’), Ryan Auger, Declan Rogers (sub Jake Andrews, 66’), Callum Russell, Toby Andrews.

Goals: Corby Town – Hartley (6’), Watson own goal (12’), Diggin (58’ pen).

Cautions: Soham Town Rangers – Auger (foul), Russell (dissent).

Sent off: Soham Town Rangers – Russell (foul).

Referee: Mr Kevin Saunby

Attendance: 131.

