NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Survival boost as Ely City earn away success

PUBLISHED: 11:52 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:52 03 April 2019

Sam Reed struck a vital winner for Ely City. Picture: ELY CITY FC

Ely City gave their Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division survival hopes a huge boost last Saturday.

Striker Sam Reed grabbed the only goal of a 1-0 victory at top-six side Walsham-le-Willows.

He struck from close range in the 20th minute after Ash Walter headed a Jamie Alsop corner back into his path.

City’s second away triumph of the campaign came complete with a welcome clean sheet dragged them three points clear of the relegation zone.

“It was a really big win earned by such a good performance,” said assistant boss Martin Grey, who took charge with manager Brady Stone completing a two-game stadium ban.

“The lads put in a huge shift and the clean sheet was a deserved bonus, but I still feel we need to find more results from our four remaining games.”

They face another daunting away test this Saturday at second-placed Woodbridge, 3pm, before they can turn their attention to their Cambs Invitation Cup final next week. City face Premier Division champions Histon in the county showpiece at the Abbey Stadium on Wednesday (April 10).

