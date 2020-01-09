Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Two Soham Town Rangers players see red in 'crazy' clash

PUBLISHED: 08:51 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:51 09 January 2020

Callum Russell was the first Soham Town Rangers player to be sent off against Canvey Island. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

Two players saw red on a night of controversy for Soham Town Rangers.

The Greens were beaten 3-1 by Canvey Island in a chaotic BetVictor North Division clash at Julius Martin Lane.

Rangers hit the front courtesy of an own goal before having midfield duo Callum Russell and Alfie Connor dismissed in the space of four minutes around the half-hour mark by referee Emily Heaslip.

Incredibly the nine men retained the lead until the final 20 minutes when Canvey Island levelled.

But battling Soham then remained on terms until being left heartbroken by two goals in the dying moments - the second of which arrived from a penalty following a handball.

"It was a crazy game," admitted Okay. "Having seen the red cards again on the video, I would have to say Callum's dismissal was questionable to say the least.

"It was a case of two players going in for the ball and initially everyone thought we would be getting the free-kick but then we ended up with our man being sent off.

"I would personally have said that Alfie's tackle was worth a yellow card rather than a red, but I have to appreciate the game is changing in that regard.

"It was a really difficult time for us. We were already trying to react to losing Callum when we then found ourselves down to nine men.

"It was one of those split-second decisions for Alfie and he couldn't pull out of the tackle.

"The lads put in a tremendous effort for the rest of the game and are very proud of how they performed under the circumstances when they could easily have crumbled.

"It was a strange feeling to lose a game but feel we actually got a lot out of it in terms of togetherness and desire.

"We've got to write off last night and hopefully we can start moving forward again on Saturday with 11 players on the pitch."

On a night of dismissals, Canvey Island man George Woodward escaped with a caution during the second half after leaving the pitch to become involved in an altercation in the stand.

To make matters worse for Soham, they were also hit by a catalogue of injuries and finished the game with only eight players on the pitch.

Substutite Jake Andrews dislocated his shoulder twice, Lewis Clayton rolled his ankle and Luke Brown tweaked a hamstring.

They are all doubts for a home date against Hullbridge Sports on Saturday, 3pm, at Julius Martin Lane.

Rural campaign group call for action on hare coursers by making changes to the law

Two suspected hare coursers in Wicken were stopped by police after a vehicle in a nearby ditch was seized last month. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Youngster with cancer is treated to a van of food and gifts from Tesco in Ely

A little girl from Ely who has cancer – who also lost her mum to the disease – was treated to a van of Christmas goodies from Tesco. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

School closure in Littleport due to ‘lack of heating’

Littleport Primary School will be closed tomorrow (Tuesday January 7) due to a lack of heating. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Court imposes tough banning order on suspected hare courser caught after 100mph chase in Cambridgeshire - once he’s released from prison

Suspected hare courser Nelson Hedges has been jailed after being caught by police following a 100mph chase. He admitted criminal damage and dangerous driving in court. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Ely man arrested after officers find him with £1,200 in cash and a large quantity of suspected class A drugs - at four in the morning

A 29-year-old man was arrested in Ely after officers found him with £1,200 in cash and a large quantity or suspected class A drugs when they raided his home in Chief Street at around 4am on Saturday January 4. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBS

