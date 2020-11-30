Robins to restart league campaign later than planned

Ely City will return to league action on Saturday, December 12 instead of December 8 following a league meeting. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Ely City will return to action from the second coronavirus lockdown later than planned following a league meeting.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Robins will now restart their Thurlow Nunn Premier Division campaign on Saturday, December 12, instead of the proposed date of Tuesday, December 8 against Swaffham Town.

The decision comes after the Thurlow Nunn League management committee decided to allow clubs to postpone their fixtures due to health or economic concerns.

Derek Oakey, secretary at Ely City FC, said: “We have taken a view that players want to be out there in the fresh air, playing football, so we will do what we can to ensure they can play.”

The Thurlow Nunn League confirmed they will still restart the season on Saturday, December 5 for those teams that do want to play.

Ely, who are in friendly action with Over Sports at the Demcom Stadium on Thursday, December 3 (7.45pm) before they head to Walsham-le-Willows nine days later.