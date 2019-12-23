NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Ely City appoint the 'perfect successors'

Outgoing boss Brady Stone believes Ely City have appointed his 'perfect successors'.

Stone and assistant manager Martin Grey stand down from the Robins helm on Friday night following the club's Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division home clash against Haverhill Rovers, 7.45pm.

And City have already drafted in their new management team of Luke McAvoy and Ben Farmer, who are stepping up two levels to take the reins at the Demcom Stadium.

The two men have impressed in the Cambridgeshire County League by steering former club Cambridge Univeristy Press into Kershaw Premier Division title contention.

They also ended City's two-season reign as Cambs Invitation Cup kings by dumping them out of the county competition earlier this season.

Stone and Grey were involved in the process of appointing McAvoy and Farmer who will be present on Friday before assuming control.

"I think we have found the perfect successors," Stone, who has been in charge for almost six years, told the Ely Standard.

"Luke and Ben came across very well in the interviews and are clearly good people as well as good managers.

"They've proved themselves in a difficult league and their team played very well when putting us out of the county cup.

"They showed excellent of professionalism for a Step 7 side that night and I have no doubt they will quickly get to grips with our level."

City chairman Robert Button is thrilled to welcome McAvoy and Farmer to the Robins fold and believes they have the ideal qualities to deliver success.

The first priority will be steering Ely to safety as they inherit a club currently sitting third-bottom of the standings.

Button said: "We are really pleased to have Luke and Ben on board as our new first-team managers.

"They showed us a real desire and hunger to step up and we feel they are the right people to not only develop the first team, but also work within the current set-up linking the reserves and Under 18s.

"We look forward to welcoming tem into the club and hope that others give them the backing to succeed."

One player who won't be part of the new era at Ely is influential defender Tom Williams.

He left the club last week to join lower-level Lakenheath who are chasing promotion in the First Division North.