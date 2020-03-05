NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Ely City chief calls for backing in crunch clash

Ely City captain Ash Walter (left) is back for their Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division clash against Thetford. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT Archant

Joint-boss Luke McAvoy has called on the people of Ely to roar the Robins closer to safety.

Ely City joint-boss Luke McAvoy. Picture: DAN MASON Ely City joint-boss Luke McAvoy. Picture: DAN MASON

City host Thetford Town in a crucial Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division showdown at The Demcom Stadium tomorrow night (7.45pm).

And McAvoy is hopeful of a bumper turnout for a match in which his third-bottom relegation battlers take on a team sitting just two places and two points above them.

City saw another crunch fixture - away at second-bottom Hadleigh - postponed due to bad weather last Saturday and that has heaped more significance onto this clash against Thetford.

"A big crowd makes a huge difference to the players," said McAvoy. "It's brilliant for belief and confidence to go out there with everyone behind us.

"The lads are training hard and have bought in completely to what we're trying to do to keep us up.

"The fact we didn't play last Saturday has arguably made tomorrow night even bigger. It's a must-win game as far as I'm concerned and we'll do all we can to get the three points.

"While a win wouldn't get us out of trouble, it would certainly drag Thetford right down into the relegation battle as well and that's our goal.

"It's vital to pick up results against the teams around us - even more so at home."

Striker Luke Brown will feature for City after returning to the club from Soham Town Rangers.

Another new recruit, midfielder Alex Shepherd, who has been drafted in from Step 6 strugglers Huntingdon Town, will also be in the squad.

And captain Ash Walter has shaken off a foot injury to provide another major boost for City.

Ely remain seven points clear of basement side Gorleston with only the team finishing bottom certain to be relegated this season.