NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Ely City really are the demolition men thanks to major sponsorship deal
PUBLISHED: 11:04 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:04 14 August 2019
Ely City have been destroying opponents on the pitch so far this season . . . and now they have the backing of a demolition company.
The club's Unwin Ground will now be known as the Demcom Stadium thanks to a partnership with a local business - run by brothers Dan and Rob Meads - which has strong links with the Robins.
Dan explained: "Demcom is a local company, and both my brother and I played for the club at youth level.
"We're delighted to be involved again and strongly believe this partnership will be a strong and prosperous one for both parties for many years."
The sponsorship deal is a further boost to City following the recent completion of their merger with Ely Crusaders to create one of the biggest clubs in the county. The club also have plans for improvement work to the changing rooms, kitchen and toilet area at the Demcom Stadium.
City official Martin Grey said: "We're extremely grateful to Demcom for coming on board and providing vital support as we try to move the club forward on and off the pitch."