Ely City joint-managers Luke McAvoy (left) and Ben Farmer are confident the enforced break can prove beneficial for their team who are in impressive form. Picture: DANIEL MASON Archant

Ely City were in scintillating form before the enforced break, but according to their joint-manager, lockdown can act as a blessing in disguise.

Luke McAvoy and joint-boss Ben Farmer have seen their side climb to fourth in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division, claiming 19 points from 10 league games.

The Robins were also in the middle of a six-game unbeaten run, extended thanks to victory at neighbours Newmarket Town in their last outing, before a second coronavirus lockdown came into place on November 5.

It is perhaps not the most ideal situations for Ely, but there is confidence that the break will not dampen any chance of building on their impressive run.

“The lockdown came at probably the worst time with the way we were going. On reflection, we had a few people injured which the time is probably handy to get them fit,” McAvoy said.

“We’ve just got to get on with it and make sure we’re ready to go when we restart.

“With it only being four weeks, it’s not like last time where lockdown was three to four months, so everyone should keep themselves ticking over.”

City boosted their ranks with the signing of Sam Gomarsall from step four side St Neots Town, but have had an injury setback after Josh Revell tore his hamstring at Newmarket on October 31, who could be out for more than two months.

If lockdown is eased by December 2, McAvoy is hoping to arrange a friendly with Cambridgeshire County League Premier Division club Over Sports ahead of their return to league action at Swaffham Town on Tuesday, December 8.

There does not seem to be any glimpse of nervousness amongst the Robins camp, and despite currently not being able to train together, it is hoped team spirit can help the team carry on where they left off.

“One of our strengths is our togetherness; our dressing room is good and they’re staying in touch,” McAvoy added.

“They’re doing running challenges like 5k runs, all trying to beat each other’s times, so they’re keeping themselves fit.

“You need to be lucky with availability, injuries and suspensions, but if we can keep the nucleus of our squad together and hopefully get the momentum going again, we feel we can do as well as we’ve done up to now.

“We’ve got to make sure that we train well and the lads do their bits in between games, look after themselves and fingers crossed, we’ll be good.”

